College and career fair offers choices to Anniston High students

Anniston High School held a College & Career Fair on Thursday morning for students 9-12th grades. Representatives from 25 colleges, 30 businesses, community resources and Greek organizations were on hand for the students.
Anniston seniors Keunna Phillips, right, and Diamond Greathouse get information on Gadsden State Community College from GSCC enrollment specialist Ashley Gaither on Thursday at the high school's College & Career Fair.
The Anniston High School gym mall and parts of the gym itself were bustling with opportunity during the annual College & Career Fair Thursday morning.
“We have over 20 colleges and universities, over 30 employers and industries and we also have community resource agencies and the military present,” said AHS career coach Tamar Towns, noting that the event was open to all students in grades 9-12.
Towns said the students would benefit from receiving resources from the colleges, employers, Greek organizations, industries and community agencies.
“They will find out who is hiring once they graduate from high school they will also find out who is providing scholarships and even get assistance with those scholarships if that is the particular school that they are interested in,” she said.
Principal Phillip Posey said everything was going great at the fair as the students perused the various offerings.
“They’re going to benefit because they are exposed to various careers, industries, and we know everyone is not going to college,” Posey said. “That’s our desire but that’s not our reality.”
The fair, he added, “gives them an opportunity to talk to businesses, talk to colleges and see what they need to do to be prepared to go either direction upon graduation.”
Anniston High senior Keunna Phillips was getting information about Gadsden State from enrollment specialist Ashley Gaither.
“I just feel like I’m grateful for this opportunity because I’m one of the ones who did not know much about college and I don’t have many people to help me,” Phillips said.
Phillips said she plans to go to Gadsden State then transfer to a university and eventually become a counselor.
Anniston school Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill said the college and career fair was a wonderful experience for the students.
“I’m so excited because to have all of these companies and organizations come out for the students of Anniston,” Hill said.
Hill heaped praise on Towns, Posey and career tech director Christopher Howard for organizing the event.
“I know it’s even going to get bigger and better as we go each year but I’m just happy that the students have this opportunity,” Hill said.
Novvah Pippin, a senior, said she was having a really good time at the fair. She said she’s unsure of what she wants to do after graduation, but the career fair was helping her with that decision.
“This is opening my eyes a lot to everything there could be. There’s a lot of opportunities here and I think it’s really important that we have that in this school because our reputation is so low — but we’re going to show them that we’re better than what they say,” Pippin said.
“We know what we’re going to do when we get out and we’re going to be good at making that money,” she said.
Loida Carter, an employee with Mr. Dan’s Plumbing, Heating & Cooling was interacting with students about the opportunities in the HVAC and plumbing fields.
Remarking on the number of young women interested in the world of plumbing and HVAC, Carter said, “I’m encouraging our female students to take a look at it, let’s sit down, interview, and we will give them all the information they need,” she said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.