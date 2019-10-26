A windy, rainy Saturday didn’t stop Sam Bowers from enjoying some time on the bike trail.
Bowers, a resident of Newnan, Ga., was in Anniston for the Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Fest, a three-day celebration of cycling and festival of food and fellowship.
“I come over here and ride periodically. It’s easy for me to come over here,” Bowers said at the trail head of the Coldwater Mountain bike trail.
“Two years ago, it was like this, but it was about 40 degrees, and we still rode it. This weather’s not that bad.”
Over one hundred cyclists left constructed camps and parked RVs in Zinn Park Saturday to trek up to the trail in vehicles such as a trailer-equipped 1998 Ford Expedition, which chugged up the mountain road despite numerous bicycles in tow and 350,000 miles on the odometer.
Bowers arrived after a ride on the trail that he said was unhindered by the rain.
“This course you can ride when it’s wet,” Bowers said. “A lot of them, you can’t, but the way the soil drains and the way they built these trails, you can ride them in the rain.”
Melissa Anderson, a Jacksonville cyclist who led guided rides Saturday along with her husband, Eric, said the rain actually can help make for better rides.
“The trails were really perfect, and the rain actually helps,” Anderson said “Sometimes when it’s really dry, it’s sandy and you’ll skid. When it’s moist like this, it’s really smooth.”
Anderson’s job as a ride guide was to help new riders explore the trails.
“I’m a local, but a lot of the people come from far off,” Anderson said. “We ride Coldwater probably three or four times a week. We stay with them and tell them about the trails. We make sure everyone has a good time and gets back safe.”
Cyclists at the top of the mountain were scheduled to return Saturday night back to the park for a night of food, beer and live music, but food vendors were at the trail head for a quick bite of lunch, including a taco truck. Vendors and food purveyors awaited, with plenty of stone seats available for weary cyclists.
Among sellers of biking equipment and demonstrators of a $7,000 specialty bike was Jessica Cofield, a seller of $5 costume jewelry as an independent consultant through a company called Paparazzi Accessories.
Cofield admitted that not many of her target demographic were present at the festival.
“It’s an event, so I wanted to be here,” Cofield “It’s exposure if nothing else.”
With a tent set up next to her van with tables full of jewelry, Cofield had a plan if the drizzly weather turned worse.
“If it starts to pour down, I’ll fold it up and throw it in my car,” Cofield shrugged.
