Cold, storms in forecast; warming station to open Thursday and Friday

Possible weather Jan. 11, 2023

There is a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest changes over the next few days.

 National Weather Service Birmingham

A cold front moving through the area beginning Thursday is forecast to bring freezing temperatures and a slight risk of severe storms.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is predicting strong to severe storms as being possible in the Calhoun County area between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

