Cold, storms in forecast; warming station to open Thursday and Friday

A cold front moving through the area beginning Thursday is forecast to bring freezing temperatures and a slight risk of severe storms.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is predicting strong to severe storms as being possible in the Calhoun County area between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.
“The main concern will be damaging winds, though a tornado or two cannot be ruled out,” the forecast says.
Skies will remain clear after Thursday night, but the low temperatures on Friday and Saturday night are projected to be near 28 degrees.
of the forecasted weather conditions, the public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble St, will open in the evenings starting Thursday and will close on Saturday morning.
This warming station has been made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, and His Hands and Feet Ministries.
To contact the warming station, call (256) 848-7755.
For more information on other community resources, contact the local United Way via their 24/7 helpline by dialing 2-1-1.
Those interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, please contact Diane Smith's His Hands and Feet Ministries at (704) 904-8774.
Those interested in future employment and volunteer opportunities with the warming station can email United Way’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org to learn more.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.