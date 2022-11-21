Cold air but warm sentiments at POW memorial event

The ways and reasons of war mystify many, even those who fight in them, but it all crystallized into an unambiguous intention Sunday at the German-Italian Cemetery at McClellan: Remembrance.
The plot of ground located off Sibley Road is the final resting place for Germans and Italian prisoners of war, and once a year a ceremony is held to acknowledge what they did for the homelands they never saw again.
Thom Cole, a 26-year veteran who is retired from the U.S. Army Special Forces, emceed the remembrance ceremony held beneath blue skies on a cold day. He thanked the 45 or so guests who attended the event and welcomed Joan McKinney of Anniston who had served for decades as the public outreach coordinator for Fort McClellan. During her tenure, she made the annual ceremony a major project.
Several of the subsequent speakers at the event spoke of McKinney’s love for the families of the German and Italian soldiers and said how much she had made it a point to learn about each prisoner of war buried at McClellan and their families.
One speaker who was particularly impressed with the ceremony and the outpouring of empathy for the POWs was Peter Goelzheuser, the grandson of a German soldier buried in the cemetery, Peter Gnau.
Goelzheuser is from Bauerbach, Germany, about 90 miles north of Frankfurt. He and other family members have been visiting relatives and friends in the United States since November 12.
As a child, Goelzheuser visited his grandmother’s home and often saw a photograph of his grandfather. It wasn’t until Goelzheuser was 24 years old and headed to America for the first time that his family told him stories about his grandfather’s participation in World War II and about his gravesite at Fort McClellan.
A theme that ran through several speeches was how soldiers who were once enemies are now friends, including Cole, who said he had served alongside many members of America’s allies from Germany and Italy during subsequent conflicts.
Another speaker shared words about understanding the POWs’ experiences, not as how they had died but how they had served.
“Whenever I pass a cemetery, it makes me think of war,” said Preston Hale, a representative from the American Legion. “I am seeing the people buried there through the eyes of humanity, as a person created by God and given a soul. We all love our country, our culture and our heritage. I think of the scripture that says, ‘Blessed be the Lord, my Rock, who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle.’ These men here are no different in that we all stay prepared for our country. What they went through is also my experience.”
Hale then listed the hardships he had known during war times: being cold, wet and tired; struggling to keep sand out of his food; and standing on guard without sleep. No matter the miseries he endured, he said his mindset, and that of all soldiers, is how badly they want to go home. He reminded the guests that the soldiers in the McClellan cemetery never made it to their home.
At one point in the ceremony, a representative for Germany, Italy and America laid a wreath representing each of their countries at the cemetery’s large Military Cross monument, and they honored their country and its soldiers with a salute. Above the monument the German flag and that Italian flag waved gracefully when an occasional wind gust blew over the cold ground.
Speaking to friends after the ceremony, McKinney said the ceremony was outstanding. Her son, Thomas, and granddaughter, Hannah, had surprised her with their visit and had accompanied her to the ceremony.
“I think this may be the best one,” she said. “The military and the audience all seemed to have a great understanding of why we do this.”