‘Great understanding of why we do this’

Cold air but warm sentiments at POW memorial event

Military representatives for the German soldiers place the first wreath at the Military Cross monument at the German-Italian Cemetery at McClellan.

 The Anniston Star

The ways and reasons of war mystify many, even those who fight in them, but it all crystallized into an unambiguous intention Sunday at the German-Italian Cemetery at McClellan: Remembrance.

The plot of ground located off Sibley Road is the final resting place for Germans and Italian prisoners of war, and once a year a ceremony is held to acknowledge what they did for the homelands they never saw again.