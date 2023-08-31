Clinic fundraiser takes on a Mexican theme

A Latin festival to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Norwood Hodges Community Center, 3125 Spring Valley Road. The event is free to attend and is a fundraiser for St. Michael’s Medical Clinic and 2nd Chance Shelters.
Tickets to purchase each food item are $1 each, and a Hispanic dance begins at 7 p.m. Throughout the day, there will be activities for children including face painting and a visit from a clown. There will be many dance performances displaying several types of Latin dances. A well-known mariachi band will perform at 3 p.m., and other types of Latin American music will be played throughout the afternoon. Door prizes will be given out throughout the event. For more information, call 256-225-7301.