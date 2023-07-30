Civic club ‘tries to make things a little easier’ for kids

OXFORD — “We try for these kids. We try to make things a little easier, even if it's for a short time.”
That’s how Anniston Kiwanian Tim Wilson described his civic club’s back-to-school shopping event Sunday at an Oxford clothing store.
Members of Kiwanis, employees of Warren Averett and AOD Federal Credit Union, the Double Dozen club and other volunteers met at Martin’s to shop for school outfits to try to make a few families’ lives a bit easier. The volunteers’ goal was to buy for each child a week's worth of clothes, consisting of shirts, pants, shoes, socks and underwear.
Shoppers had $310 per child to spend this year — more than is typically the case, Wilson said, because Sunday they were buying for fewer kids than in years past.
After kids and grownups had finished shopping together, each child was given a backpack full of school supplies courtesy of Warren Averett. Wilson, who works for Warren Averett, said the backpacks are a service project of the accounting firm.
“That’s something my firm does so we don’t have to spend Kiwanis money to do that. The process of buying school supplies is a fun little shopping outing for us. We do ‘lunch and learns’ every so often, and we have an assembly line and put all of the backpacks together,” Wilson said.
Kids are referred to the club by the Department of Human Resources.
“They don’t have to be abused or neglect cases, they can be strictly financial,” Wilson said.
Anniston Kiwanis held its first back-to-school shopping event in 1983, the brainchild of former Calhoun County Licencing Commissioner Alvin Gibbs. The first events were held at K-Mart before switching to Martin’s.
Funds for back-to-school shopping are raised by Anniston Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day.
“Everything starts with Pancake Day,” Wilson said. “If we don’t sell tickets, if we don’t sell sponsorships, this doesn’t happen.”
Wilson, who oversees the civic club’s main service project, said the back-to-school shopping event was personal for him.
“The reason I’m a Kiwanian is because of this — period,” Wilson said. “We do a lot of other stuff, but this, this is why I get so emotional about it because it could have been me. My family was one of these families. We were never in DHR, but we were dirt poor. That’s why I’m passionate about it.”
Wilson added: “Ask yourself: ‘How are you going to make a difference in this child’s life today?’ How are you going to do it? That’s the whole purpose of this.”
Editor Timothy Cash: 256-235-3579. On Twitter @ByTimothyCash.
