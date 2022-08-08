Civic club brightens school year for some local children

OXFORD — The hard work of the Anniston Kiwanis Club’s fundraising efforts paid off Sunday when the group held its annual back-to-school shopping event at Martin’s.
Although the Anniston club hands out scholarships to various nonprofits, Tim Wilson, the Kiwanian who oversees the back-to-school event, said shopping is the club’s main service project.
“This is where we spend the bulk of the money we raise during the pancake breakfast,” he said, referring to the popular early-March event.
This year, between 80 and 85 children, picked by the Department of Human Resources, got to spend $285 apiece on new duds for school.
Besides members of the Anniston Kiwanis Club, employees of Warren Averett, AOD Federal Credit Union and members the Double Dozen club assisted with the shopping.
The task at hand: Pick out a week's worth of pants, shirts and undergarments; a belt, socks, a pair of shoes and a jacket.
Warren Averett donated backpacks filled with school supplies.
The Anniston Kiwanis Club first sponsored a back-to-school shopping event in 1983, according to newspaper archives. Wilson said it was originally the brainchild of a former Calhoun County license commissioner, Alvin Gibbs.
“We partnered with K-Mart in the early days. I can’t remember the year — long before I came along — we switched to Martin’s,” Wilson said.
To Wilson, Martin's partnership has proved to be a good one.
“Bill Wakefield shuts (Oxford Martin’s) down early for us. He gives us his entire staff, he gives us a discount and it really allows us to maximize the dollars we’re able to spend on the children.
This year, Wakefield gave the shoppers an extra 20 percent discount on all of Martin’s merchandise.