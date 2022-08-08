 Skip to main content
Civic club brightens school year for some local children

Kiwanis BTS 6.jpg

The Anniston Kiwanis Club held its annual back to school shopping event Sunday at Martin’s in Oxford.

 Timothy Cash/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The hard work of the Anniston Kiwanis Club’s fundraising efforts paid off Sunday when the group held its annual back-to-school shopping event at Martin’s.

Although the Anniston club hands out scholarships to various nonprofits, Tim Wilson, the Kiwanian who oversees the back-to-school event, said shopping is the club’s main service project. 