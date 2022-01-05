City to host job fair next month

The City of Anniston will host the inaugural Anniston Job Fair on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 2-6 p.m. in the Main Hall of the Anniston City Meeting Center, 1615 Noble St.
This event is made possible by a partnership with the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council.
The job fair is currently open for interested businesses, manufacturers, and employers. Those interested in having their company participate in the job fair may contact Kim Boyd, with the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center, via phone at 256-237-3536 or email at kimb@calhounchamber.com.