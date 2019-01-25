Construction of a federal courthouse in downtown Anniston could create 441 temporary jobs.
Or maybe not.
The 441-jobs figure comes from a study commissioned by Anniston’s city government – though it’s likely the figures behind the finding aren’t the right ones.
“If we have to run the numbers again, we can do that,” said Jennifer Green, director of JSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research.
City officials have been eagerly awaiting Green’s estimate of the potential economic impact of a $42.6 million courthouse set for construction on Gurnee Avenue beginning this fall.
The courthouse project has both excited and divided city leaders. Advocates for the project say it will help revitalize the city’s downtown, bringing not only temporary construction jobs but possibly new federal entities that might set up in courthouse space.
The project also requires a musical-chairs game for city and federal offices – a dance that has picked up its share of critics.
The planned courthouse would be built on the current City Hall site, meaning city offices would have to move out before construction begins. The City Council last month voted to lease space in The Anniston Star’s building for five years while construction goes on.
City leaders expect to get the old federal courthouse on Noble Street in a land swap – but federal offices will still be there during construction and the council hasn’t decided whether the old courthouse or some other site will become the new City Hall.
The JSU study, completed last week and released to the press Friday, predicts a $44 million impact on the local economy from the project – including 279 direct construction jobs created, plus 162 jobs in other industries, some of them created by non-construction capital expenditures.
But that number may be the result of a miscommunication between federal officials and the city’s researcher.
In a December email to city planner Toby Bennington, a GSA official cited $30.8 million in construction costs and a total of $42.5 million in total capital expenditures on the project. (Construction is usually considered a capital expense; so is the cost of equipment that might go into a building when it’s completed.)
For months, federal officials have cited $42.58 million as the total cost of the project. General Services Agency spokesman Adam Rondeau on Friday confirmed that number in a phone call with The Star
But Green and Bennington said Friday that the city’s study was based on a higher number – the $30.8 million in construction added to $42.5 million in total capital expenditures.
“We were using the numbers the GSA gave us in response to a specific question,” Bennington. Rondeau, the GSA spokesman, said he couldn’t comment on the city’s study because it wasn’t produced by GSA.
Bennington said the numbers would likely need to be recalculated, though he said one of the key jobs numbers – 279 construction jobs from $30.8 million in construction – were likely accurate.
There were about 1,000 people working in construction in the Anniston metropolitan area in December, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Labor.
Local governments often call for impact studies to show the benefits of coming construction projects. When those studies are completed, the exact numbers often matter less to local officials than the simple fact that new jobs are coming.
“The effect of people just seeing cranes and construction workers in downtown Anniston is going to be significant,” said Anniston Mayor Jack Draper on Friday afternoon. Draper said he would review the study before commenting on the potential error in the numbers.
“I don’t need a study to tell me that this is going to be good for Anniston,” said City Councilman Ben Little.
Little has been a vocal critic of the council’s plan to move City Hall to The Anniston Star’s building. He said on Friday he’s in favor of the new courthouse itself, but believes the City Hall move as proposed is too expensive.
“I repeat: I want the courthouse to be here in Anniston,” he said. “The problem is that the city of Anniston shouldn’t be saddled with a $6 million debt to move City Hall.”
Council members have disputed each others’ estimates of the cost of the move. City officials have said the lease with The Star would cost $275,000 per year, with $250,000 in construction costs to renovate the Star space. Costs of finding and preparing a permanent City Hall space are harder to estimate.
Little spoke to The Star on Friday before the potential error in the study’s figures came to light. He said he hadn’t read the study yet.
“When did we even vote to have the study done? How much did it cost?” he asked.
Bennington, in a text message to The Star, said the JSU center is on retainer with the city to produce economic development reports.
Contacted after the potential error was identified, Little said he wasn’t worried about a flaw in the numbers as long as no one was hurt.
“People make mistakes like that sometimes,” he said.