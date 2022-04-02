City school system holds hiring fair

Around 90 applicants attended the first-ever Anniston City schools hiring fair Thursday night at Anniston High School.
Twenty-three jobs were presented as available, ranging from interventionists, counselors, various teaching positions to maintenance workers and child nutrition program employees.
The applicants were gathered in the school library before applying for jobs at various tables set up in the lobby of the theater and gymnasium. The applicants were given an interview shortly thereafter.
“I am here to start a career,” said hopeful job candidate Tia Hardin, 39, from Oxford.
Hardin is employed as a teacher’s aide in Talladega and recently earned her degree in English language and literature. She said she’s ready to step up and become a teacher in her own right and was optimistic about what the night would bring.
“I am a faithful woman, so whatever God has in plan for me, I know there are a lot of great participants here and I know they will all do well, wherever God places me that’s where I will be,” Hardin said.
Robert Houston, Anniston school board president, was one of several school officials at the hiring fair.
“We’re having a job fair to look at people within the community that would be interested in a job and work for the Anniston school system,” he said.
“We have some great opportunities and we have some great people, we want to match those two things together,” Houston said.
Houston said he really liked that so many people came out to the job fair.
“The timing is right, we want to get started before the new school session starts, so we have people timed to make adjustments, if they have a job and want to leave that job they have time to turn in their resignation things of that nature,” he said.
Houston said there are many positions to be filled.
“It’s every school, administrators, special ed, foundations, finance, high school to pre-K and substitutes, we’re looking for everything,” Houston said.
Johanna Martin, Anniston city schools chief financial officer, said that substitute teachers in the Anniston system beginning May 1 will receive a bump in pay.
Currently substitutes earn $70 per day but beginning May 1 they will make $112.50 per day.
Martin was also enthusiastic about the turnout to the job fair.
“I’m very excited because we are here to hire some folks and recruit, retain, train, we’re just ready to go, so next school year starts we’ve got the right people in place to do what we need to do,” she said.
Martin said that some applicants were offered jobs on the spot after their interview pending a routine background check.
Tiesha Rasheed, human resources and accounting coordinator for the school system, and Anniston school Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill both spoke to the group before they signed up for interviews at the various tables.
Rasheed told the group that everyone hired would get a sign-on bonus that would appear on their paycheck in September. She said that for classified positions such as child nutrition program worker or a custodian they would receive $250 and for certified positions such as teachers and counselors they would get $500.
“Let’s go get jobs,” Rasheed said as the group headed to the lobby to sign up for interviews.