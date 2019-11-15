If it’s built the way proponents envision, a western Anniston institute honoring former U.S. Surgeon General David Satcher would cost $18.9 million, according to estimates by a city-hired architect.
The 38,000-square-foot complex would house a museum telling the story of civil rights and health care in the black community, a clinic to serve the west side’s current residents, a lecture hall, a laboratory and a senior center with a snack bar and a barber shop. All would be on the site of the former Chalk Line textile mill on 11th Street.
City officials sound optimistic about the plan. All they need now is $18.9 million. And possibly more environmental cleanup at the Chalk Line site.
“This project is moving faster than anything I’ve seen before,” said Shelia Smoot, a city-hired economic development consultant who has been working on the project.
The past few weeks have seen real movement on the Satcher institute proposal, which has been floating around official circles since late summer. The Anniston City Council last week appointed a five-member Civil Rights Trail Enhancement Committee, intended to shepherd the Satcher institute plan along. The committee held its first meeting Thursday, going over the first projections of what the institute would look like and how much it would cost. On Friday, the committee met over lunch with Satcher himself.
“It’s important to tell stories,” Satcher said.
A clear day
To an outsider, the institute proposal might seem impossibly high-concept. A museum dedicated to local footsoldiers of the civil rights movement — in a city that’s already home to the Freedom Riders National Monument. Separate displays to tell the story of black health care issues, from the days of slavery up to the present. A lab that would help local residents reunite with relatives through DNA testing and another lab to test samples from former industrial sites for soil contamination.
To Annistonians, the storyline is simpler. The city spent years digging its way out of contamination left behind by Monsanto, which manufactured toxic PCBs here, as well as lead and other heavy metals left by the industries that were once the city’s lifeblood.
“When the pipe shops were running, you never saw a clear day,” said longtime Anniston resident Nathaniel Davis, a member of the new Satcher institute committee. “It was hazy all the time.”
That pall hung over white and black Anniston alike, but much of the lingering soil contamination remains on the majority-black west side of town.
The city also produced David Satcher, arguably its most famous resident, who became the first black director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and then served as surgeon general in the Clinton administration.
“By the time I was 6, I was telling everybody I was going to be a doctor,” Satcher said Friday.
Over lunch at Brad’s Barbecue on Friday, Satcher told the committee how he contracted whooping cough at age 4 and was tended by the only black doctor in the area. He spoke of going to school in Thankful and later at the all-black Calhoun County Training School, where a well-known football coach decided on the first day of tryouts that Satcher wouldn’t make the team.
“He said, ‘That boy is going to be a scientist,’” Satcher joked.
Satcher went on to medical school. He was president of Meharry Medical College in Nashville during the 1980s, securing federal help when, according to Satcher, the school was in poor financial condition.
“I like to think of myself as a problem solver,” he said.
Obstacles
Members of the committee say an institute focused on black health issues would explore a corner of the civil rights story that Anniston is uniquely equipped to tell. An attached clinic, organizers say, would address those medical issues as they unfold today.
“There’s a greater need out there than can be served,” said City Councilman Jay Jenkins.
Jenkins, Satcher, Councilman Ben Little and others planned to meet later Friday with officials from Regional Medical Center, to pitch the idea of an RMC-run clinic on the future site. One major selling point, Jenkins said, is the fact that people without insurance often use RMC’s emergency room as their first line of care, at cost to the hospital. A clinic, he said, could reduce the hospital’s costs.
The plan still faces significant obstacles. The city set aside $25,000 for architectural designs, and the City Council agreed earlier this year to ask the federal government to carve out $250,000 from a separate grant to pay for part of the Satcher plan. Smoot said the group has yet to make its pitch to would-be corporate funders.
Smoot said she’s not opposed to asking Monsanto, makers of Anniston’s PCBs, for money. She said she’s also not opposed to asking Eastman Chemical, the current owner of the former Monsanto plant.
“If that happens, I would want us to take that money,” Smoot said. “But it’s not going to be up to me.”
Organizers on Friday also mentioned another potential obstacle: The former Chalk Line site, already the subject of one environmental cleanup effort, may need more cleanup before the institute can be built.
“It may be cleaned up to an industrial standard, but not to a residential standard,” said Jenkins. The institute might not require a residential-level cleanup, he said, but could require more than has been done so far.
Lingering cleanup issues have emerged with other projects, such as the city’s efforts to tear down and rebuild two public housing projects. Still, the state years ago built a $13.5 million Department of Human Resources building on the Chalk Line site.
Smoot said the group would seek federal money to fund any cleanup. Organizers said the committee will look at different variations of the proposal, including smaller complexes that could cost less than the full $18.9 million.
“Funding’s going to be your biggest issue,” Jenkins said.