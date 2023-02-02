 Skip to main content
City’s new wood chipper spells end to incinerator

Anniston new wood chipper

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

As of this week the city of Anniston will no longer burn branches and tree trunks at the city’s incinerator but will instead process residents’ discards with a new wood chipper.

On Monday the city took possession of a $600,000 Morbark Wood Hog 3000X to replace the aging incinerator that has been a thorn in the side of area residents who work or reside in the vicinity of Charles A. Daugherty Drive.

Anniston mulch

Mulch from the wood chipper will be recycled by the city.
Anniston's incinerator

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.