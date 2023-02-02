City’s new wood chipper spells end to incinerator

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The city of Anniston has bought a new Mobark Wood Hog wood chipper to dispose of resident's branches and limbs. The wood chipper replaces the aging incinerator that the city had been using. Mulch from the wood chipper will be recycled by the city.
As of this week the city of Anniston will no longer burn branches and tree trunks at the city’s incinerator but will instead process residents’ discards with a new wood chipper.
On Monday the city took possession of a $600,000 Morbark Wood Hog 3000X to replace the aging incinerator that has been a thorn in the side of area residents who work or reside in the vicinity of Charles A. Daugherty Drive.
“We’re getting out of the burning business,” public works director David Arnett announced at a December 2021 City Council work session.
On Wednesday Arnett said the wood chipper is more environmentally friendly — good news for anyone who works or travels near the area in between the southern ends of Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway and Coleman Road. Arnett said the incinerator was operated three to five times per quarter, with each incident lasting multiple days.
Also, unlike the incinerator, the chipper is not governed by regulations of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
The incinerator is old, too, Arnett said.
“I believe it’s 20-plus years old. They don’t make them anymore and getting replacement parts is difficult,” Arnett said, noting that any park maintenance or public works projects that require mulch will benefit from this new source of recyclable organic debris.
“Anytime a municipality can be a little bit more environmentally friendly is a good thing,” he said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.