The Anniston City Council on Tuesday heard from its city manager that a proposed lease of The Anniston Star’s building on McClellan Boulevard would begin April 1.
According to city manager Jay Johnson, the city will pay $22,916 per month to the owners of Consolidated Publishing, The Star’s parent company, beginning next month.
As part of the five-year lease agreement, Johnson said, the landlords will cover all taxes, insurance and utilities up to $60,000 each year.
The move is needed to make way for the construction of a new federal courthouse on the site where the City Hall now stands. In 2018, the General Services Administration selected Anniston as the courthouse’s location. The federal government agency plans for construction to begin this fall, and the council selected The Star’s building as a temporary City Hall replacement after considering several sites.
The Star’s staff, like the staff of most newspapers, is smaller than when the building opened in 2002. The paper is moving its staff to vacant sections of the building to make room for city offices.
According to Johnson, completing renovations and moving the city to The Star’s building would take around 90 days. Councilman David Reddick asked why it would take that long.
Council member Jay Jenkins responded that remodeling will involve things like constructing multiple walls, installing doors and changing electrical outlets.
“There are lots of pieces and parts to that that would make it complete,” Jenkins said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. Ninety days is totally reasonable for what I believe is going to happen.”
Jenkins said he sought out the city’s architect to discuss the project earlier. Reddick said he wanted to meet with whoever is designing the new location, which Johnson said would be discussed at a March 19 meeting.
Councilman Ben Little said he plans to request a separate office at the Amtrak Station and bus depot in order to be more accessible to constituents in his district.
Little also brought up the possibility of building or acquiring a new city hall, and said that it would take less than five years to buy or build. Little called for city officials to evaluate the potential costs of moving into a city hall building owned by the city.
Jenkins said negotiating a four-year lease could be helpful in helping the city establish a more permanent city hall building. Johnson said he would be willing to request a four-year lease.
Also during the council’s meeting Tuesday, members unanimously passed a six-month moratorium on bars and taverns within the city’s urban core district, which lies between Ninth and 13th streets. Draper said four existing bars in that area would not be affected.
The council’s decision extended a previous moratorium on the establishment of bars and taverns, which was imposed in October.
Anniston mayor Jack Draper said the city’s Planning Commission is looking to establish a comprehensive plan for the city’s development.
Because the Planning Commission will look into the placement of bars and taverns within the plan, Draper said, the moratorium would give the commission more time to develop that plan.
Draper said the moratorium will only apply to new bars and taverns, and would not affect incoming restaurants that serve alcohol.
In other business, the council:
- Voted to amend the city’s ordinance code to include a chapter on aviation and to establish a fuel flowage fee at the Anniston Regional Airport.
- Heard informal public comments from James Montgomery and Councilman David Reddick. Montgomery said having a city manager in Anniston, a form of government spelled out in state law, is illegal. Reddick said he feels that black council members have been excluded from several meetings in the past.
-Heard formal comments from Ralph Bradford and local NAACP president Glen Ray. Bradford also alleged that the city is operating under an illegal form of government. Ray alleged that officials in the city court were corrupt, but did not provide specific details.
- Created a committee to enhance the Civil Rights Trail.
- Resolved to vacate Native Lane and Tahoe Street at Fort McClellan.
- Listened to a presentation on the allocation process of community development block grants and HOME funds under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s requirements.
- Discussed a proposed policy for the production of video, television, commercials or movies in the city.