City’s got a brand-new plan

If you’re a resident of Anniston, do you support recreational and cultural amenities? What about neighborhoods where it’s safe to walk, and housing affordable on just about any budget? What about development policies that are fair to residents and developers alike?
If so, then congratulations — you’ve bought into at least part of a new comprehensive plan the Anniston City Council adopted Tuesday night.
“It’s essentially a blueprint for us, for what we want the city to look like going forward, not only with respect to economic development, education, quality of life, public safety, really everything,” Mayor Jack Draper said during the meeting before the council approved the plan.
During a press conference after the council meeting, members of the plan’s steering committee, the Anniston Planning Commission and the City Council joined forces to celebrate the council’s vote. The Planning Commission had adopted the plan two weeks prior.
Taking the form of a colorful 244-page document, the plan was put together by the Walker Collaborative with input from the public, the Anniston City Council, the Anniston Planning Commission, the project’s steering committee, city staff and sub-consultants.
It addresses such issues as natural and cultural resources, land uses, economics, housing, public facilities and transportation.
There have been city plans in the past, of course, but this one is different as comprehensive municipal plans are now required by law, Draper said, noting that previous plans were refreshed and used in forming the current comprehensive plan.
“This plan fits the statutory definition of a comprehensive plan under Alabama law and this is a plan that we needed in order to effectuate that in order to have that plan consistent with the statute,” the mayor said.
Draper said the plan will aid in forming zoning ordinances in the city.
“Our intent is to go right into that zoning ordinance,” he said.
“This is a big deal, Anniston is moving forward — this document is very much evidence of Anniston moving forward and is also the blueprint by which we will move forward,” the mayor said.
Ben New, chairman of the steering committee, thanked Councilman Jay Jenkins for appointing him to the committee and was also enthusiastic about the plan.
“It’s been a lot of great work, working with all of the team,” New said.
“For the first time in a long time we have a city government that’s trustworthy, that loves its city and wants it to move forward with great success and that is something to be truly proud of,” New said.
Ann Welch, chairman of the Anniston planning commission, was pleased by the amount of effort that went into the document.
“I think I speak for the entire planning commission, it’s been a long time coming, a lot of hard work and we want to thank everyone that participated,” she said.
Jenkins credited Welch for bringing forward the need for a comprehensive plan several years ago and invited everyone to look at the plan online.
“It’s not just a written document of ‘we should do this,’ it strategizes on how we should do it, when we should do it and has measuring sticks put to it so that we can ensure that we do get these things done,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said that the plan allows for edits and alterations as time passes.
“I hope that the citizens of our community will hold us all accountable for following that plan that our community put together,” he said.
Councilwoman Ciara Smith said the plan is not only necessary but mandatory.
“It’s important for a city to not only have a vision but something that is tangible that we can use to create the city that we want to live in,” Smith said.
“Half the battle is over, the other half is implementing it,” Smith said.
What it says, generally
Anniston residents’ input into the plan established 10 key planning principals:
Preserve open space and environmentally sensitive lands and enhance Anniston’s overall environmental quality.
Maximize and leverage Anniston’s existing community assets.
Foster safe, vibrant and walkable neighborhoods offering a high quality of life.
Create a range of housing opportunities and affordable choices for residents.
Mix Anniston’s land uses to create pedestrian-friendly places.
Provide ample recreation and cultural amenities for residents.
Provide high-quality development in Anniston with a strong sense of place.
Provide a variety of transportation alternatives and high-quality transportation corridors within Anniston.
Expand economic development opportunities in Anniston.
Maintain policies and processes in Anniston that are equitable to both citizens and developers.
Anniston’s comprehensive plan can be viewed at:
In other business
The council Tuesday also unanimously approved its consent agenda including:
— Appointed Alfreda Heard to the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
— Approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Fat Boys Pizza and Wings LLC that will be known as Three Dogs Pizza & Pub located at 270 Glade Rd.
— Approved retail beer (off premises only) and retail wind (off premises only) for Jamarco Young for Jays Mart located at 406 Morrisville Rd.
— Awarded a bid for $49,708.81 to Jacked Up for a surface friction treatment for McDaniel Ave.
— Approved funds requested by Anniston school superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill for a Helping Families Initiative (HFI) Case Officer Position to help with truancy. The funding will come from the new business city sales tax that the council recently approved for the school system.
The council also recognized the Youth Conservation Corps Summer Work Program and invited all of the participants for a photograph with the council.
The council voted unanimously to participate in two separate opioid-related claims against two pharmaceutical companies.
In mid-April Alabama reached a $276 million in settlements with a variety of pharmaceutical companies resolving claims that the companies fueled an opioid addiction crisis, according to the state attorney general.
Anniston will participate in the McKesson and Janssen Alabama statewide opioid settlement agreements. The council’s vote authorizes the mayor to execute and deliver the subdivision settlement participation form and the McKesson settlement sign-on agreement.
City attorney Bruce Downey said the amount of money the city will receive is not known at this time.
During a work session before the formal council meeting the council discussed plans for a combined advisory board for the Anniston Museum and Gardens.
Both the Anniston Museum of Natural History and the Longleaf Botanical Gardens each has its own board.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks said the idea is to combine both boards to make the museum complex more efficient.
Alan Robison, executive director of the Anniston Museum and Gardens, told the council he was “wholeheartedly” in favor of combining the two boards.
“We want to speak with one voice, we have one set of goals to promote this campus for the community and thought that this would be the best way to consolidate that vision,” Robison said.
The mayor said the council will vote on the matter at the council’s Aug. 16 meeting.