City’s got a brand-new plan

City Council adopts ‘blueprint’ for Anniston’s image down the road

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper speaks during a press conference Tuesday night to celebrate the adoption of the city's comprehensive plan. He is joined by other council members, members from the Anniston planning commission and the comprehensive plan's steering committee. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

If you’re a resident of Anniston, do you support recreational and cultural amenities? What about neighborhoods where it’s safe to walk, and housing affordable on just about any budget? What about development policies that are fair to residents and developers alike?

If so, then congratulations — you’ve bought into at least part of a new comprehensive plan the Anniston City Council adopted Tuesday night.