City, riders looking forward to trail’s extension

Anniston officials say work on the Chief Ladiga Trail extension is set to begin early next year, now that negotiations have finished with state and local organizations.
Toby Bennington, Anniston’s director of economic development and city planning, said the extension will add about 7.2 miles from Mike Tucker Park, just south of Weaver, to a location on Ford Street, near the city’s multimodal transportation center.
Bennington said working with the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding the use of federal money had been a lengthy process, but those talks have been completed. The city has also concluded its negotiations with the Anniston Water Works and Sewer board for land in that organization’s possession, according to Ed Turner, manager of the water service.
“I’m just at this point in time waiting on everyone to cross the t’s and dot the i’s,” Turner said.
Bennington said the city is working with M&H Valve, an Anniston company that manufactures fire protection and water distribution products, on an agreement that would allow the city to develop the trail on its original path, which goes through their property.
“M&H Valve is to be very much applauded for being a good corporate citizen to work with the city to allow the trail to go through their property,” Bennington said.
The total cost for the construction of the extension has not been determined, something that will be learned during preliminary engineering.
The Chief Ladiga Trail was the first Rails to Trails project in the state of Alabama, according to the city website. The trail runs 33 miles from Anniston to Piedmont, and extends another 63 miles beyond the Georgia state line as it connects to that state’s Silver Comet Trail, making Ladiga part of the longest rail to trail project in all of the United States, according to Alabama.travel, the state’s tourism website.
Bennington said city officials are excited about the project, which will connect the city to Atlanta. Along with Coldwater Mountain Bike Trail and Mount Cheaha nearby, Anniston could become a hub for recreational activity, Bennington said.
People on the trail Thursday said they were excited to see the extension.
Matt Headley, pastor of the Weaver First United Methodist Church, sat in the shade of the train station awning in Jacksonville with a book in-hand and running gear by his side. Headley has lived in Weaver for six years, he said, and gets excited each time he hears anything about the project.
“It’ll be great for people who lack a car,” Headley said.
He said he had seen people riding bikes along Anniston Street in Weaver, which he said is dangerous to do.
“The bike trail would definitely help with safety,” he said.
Avis Harris and her husband, Edward, drove six hours from south Georgia to ride the trail, Harris said. Of the 31 years they’ve been married, she said, they’ve been cycling together for 28, and now travel the country to ride rail-trails like the Ladiga.
Harris said the trails bring in lots of people and business to local economies, and noted the city of Greenville, S.C., which promotes the nearby 22-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail to great effect.
“It attracts people from everywhere,” Harris said.