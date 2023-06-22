 Skip to main content
City: Pay garbage or lose cans

The city of Anniston wants to remind residents to pay their garbage bill or risk losing their garbage cans.

The Anniston finance department is giving 30 days’ notice to all delinquent garbage account holders to contact a revenue compliance specialist to set up a payment plan. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.