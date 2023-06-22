City: Pay garbage or lose cans

The city of Anniston wants to remind residents to pay their garbage bill or risk losing their garbage cans.
The Anniston finance department is giving 30 days’ notice to all delinquent garbage account holders to contact a revenue compliance specialist to set up a payment plan.
As of Wednesday there were more than 1,600 delinquent garbage accounts.
Starting August 1, Republic Services — the city’s garbage contractor — will begin to collect garbage cans from all residents with delinquent accounts who have made no contact with the city to settle their past due balance.
To make a payment or set up a payment plan, contact the city of Anniston revenue compliance specialist at 256-231-7718, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Payments may be made at City Hall, 4309 McClellan Boulevard, Anniston, during normal business hours.
Payments may also be made online at:
For directions on how to make payments online:
