City officials point to favorable economic statistics as sign of progress

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, with the expected passage of an annual city budget in sight, says the numbers that are being reported to city officials about Anniston's economic growth is positive and he expects them to remain that way.

“Anniston is on the move and open for business, more and more people are interested in moving back into Annniston, something that we’re very pleased about and we expect the momentum to continue,” he said. “I absolutely expect it to continue,” the mayor said.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.