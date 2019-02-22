A lawsuit filed this month alleges that Anniston city officials have intentionally misused city building codes to halt the opening of the Parlormint Lounge, a new bar planned at 1016 Noble St., the former location of the Office.
The suit, filed Feb. 15, claims that Lee Willis, building inspections supervisor for the city, inspected the property on Oct. 29 and denied a business license to the new property owners because of an “illegal apartment” on the building’s second floor. The complaint claims that the previous occupants, Stovall Enterprises, operated the Office while renting out the upstairs apartment, and that Willis approved a business license in 2009 allowing the company to pay a license fee for the apartment based on its income while operating the bar below. The suit claims that Willis denied that such an inspection took place. The suit also alleges that Willis required the new owners to install a sprinkler system or a fire separation between the bar and the apartment, and that the city denied a Birmingham consultant’s interpretation of city code that would allow the occupants to forgo that installation.
Donald Stewart, an Anniston-based attorney, filed the suit on behalf of Carol Fredrick and Robert Curtis. Fredrick is the current property owner, according to county property tax records, and a resident of California, according to the suit. The suit also names Toby Bennington, city planner, and Jay Johnson, city manager, as defendants, along with “fictional defendants” A, B and C — unknown parties who may be named later.
Among the judgments requested from the court are damages due to the delayed opening and a injunctions against “further infringement” of Fredrick and Curtis’ due process rights.
Willis, Johnson and Bennington declined to comment Friday and directed questions to city attorney Bruce Downey.
Downey confirmed that Willis determined “there was insufficient fire protection between the bar occupancy and the residential occupancy on the second floor.”
He said it’s a misconception the 2009 report documents are unavailable, because the inspection was not about the apartment, but improvements to the bar.
Attempts to reach Stewart by phone were unsuccessful Friday.
The city enacted a moratorium in 2016 that halted the opening of new bars in the downtown area. At that time, the Smoking Moose, the Office, Dark Horse Saloon and Caldwell Tavern were the only four bars operating in the four blocks between Ninth and 13th streets. Both the Office and Caldwell Tavern have since closed.
In October, the council amended that ordinance to allow the Parlormint and the Wet Whistle, a bar to be located at the former Caldwell Tavern building at the corner of 10th and Noble streets, as exceptions. The Wet Whistle has since opened. The city also established another six-month moratorium on bars in the district; Councilman Jay Jenkins said at that time the moratorium would give Anniston’s Planning Commission time to develop a comprehensive plan for the downtown district.
Adjacent to the Parlormint space, Ann Welch owns Nunnally’s Framing with her husband, Gary, and she’s also the chair of the city’s Planning Commission. She said at the meeting in October that the commission was willing to work toward “a less restrictive requirement for new bars/taverns, while addressing our concerns about compatibility,” though she said the commission didn’t believe that proposal “achieves the right balance for that special area.”
The Welch family previously felt friction with the Office when customers used city-owned planters in front of the framing business as benches, but Welch dismissed that problem as long past, not least of all because the Parlormint has new owners.
She said she met Curtis and Frederick, and they showed her the building, but didn’t mention problems with the city. She said that she knew there were issues with the bar opening next door, but she was unaware of the lawsuit. She said her expectation was that the Parlormint would help carry on the city’s comprehensive plan after it opened.
“You just plan for the best and most of your businesses can thrive,” she said. “I think that’s obviously everybody’s objective at the end of the day, not to hurt businesses but to help them thrive.”