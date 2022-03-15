City Hall will return to Anniston’s downtown

Anniston’s City Hall for the 21st century will be a downtown landmark built at the dawn of the 20th.
City officials Tuesday evening announced the city would use money from a general obligation bond to renovate and repurpose the federal building at 12th and Noble into a full-function City Hall, complete with City Council meeting chambers.
“It will really be creating what is in the nature of a governmental complex,” Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said, noting the proximity of the Calhoun County Courthouse and the new Federal Courthouse.
The presence of those governmental centers, combined with an assortment of tax credits for private business development, is expected to energize downtown activity.
“All that energy being directed downtown, and Noble Street in particular, will go a long way toward really making Noble Street what it can be now,” Draper said.
Asked if the federal building will serve as City Hall’s “forever home,” Draper said, “That’s our plan, yes sir. And I think it needs to be.”
The opportunity for this change of address came about because the federal government years ago agreed it needed a new courthouse of its own in Anniston. The best site turned out to be the block where the city’s main municipal offices were already located. That put City Hall in the market for a new home.
The federal building, built in 1904-06 to primarily serve as the city’s post office, later held federal bankruptcy court.
During the period between its 12th and Gurnee home that was razed for the new courthouse and its intended location at 12th and Noble, the City of Anniston has done business out of space made available at the Consolidated Publishing Company office on McClellan Boulevard. The city has been paying Consolidated Publishing, parent company of The Anniston Star, $22,916 per month since April 2019. As part of the five-year lease agreement, the company covers the cost of all taxes, insurance and utilities up to $60,000 per year.