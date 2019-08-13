In less than two weeks, if things go according to schedule, Anniston’s City Hall will sit empty on Gurnee Avenue, awaiting the wrecking ball.
But demolition may not actually begin until December or January, a federal official said Tuesday.
“Demolition of the City Hall in Anniston is scheduled to begin three to four months after we acquire the site,” said Adam Rondeau, a spokesman for the federal General Services Agency.
City workers were busy Tuesday readying their offices for the final stages of a move across town, part of a musical-chairs operation that city officials hope will bring new life to the city’s downtown.
The federal government plans to build a $42 million courthouse on Gurnee Avenue, a project that city officials predict will employ 400 people during construction and likely bring more business downtown long term.
That new courthouse will be built where City Hall now stands. The city expects to give the building to the federal government Sept. 1, in a land swap that will leave the city in possession of the old, smaller federal courthouse on Noble Street, plus $500,000 to make up for the difference in value between the two buildings.
It’s unclear where city offices will land long-term, but the city has leased the Consolidated Publishing building on McClellan Boulevard — home of The Anniston Star — as a temporary City Hall site. And city offices have to complete their move before they close the deal on Sept. 1.
Signs of that move were clear Tuesday. At City Hall on Gurnee, white walls were bare and the maze of halls mostly empty. A banner stretched over the city seal above the main entrance alerted passersby that “City Hall will relocate effective Aug. 26.”
“PARD and HR have already moved,” said City Manager Stephen Folks, referring to the Parks and Recreation and Human Resources departments. A reporter spotted Folks at the Consolidated building Tuesday, pushing a lectern with the city seal down a hallway.
Folks said the city was on track to complete the move on Aug. 23, with the new offices on track to open Aug. 26. The Star’s old executive suite, now an office for Folks and the mayor, sported flagpoles on either side of the entrance. The old newsroom sat empty with a spaghetti-strand pile of wire in the center as workers moved new furniture into offices.
The GSA’s website says construction will start in the fall, and city officials as late as Tuesday morning said they wanted to be ready for demolition as early as Sept. 1 if needed. Deeper questioning revealed that the Gurnee Avenue building will be around for a while.
“There’s a lot of prep work that has to be done,” said city planner Toby Bennington. Bennington said the contractor, H.L. Harbert Construction, would need to locate and seal off utility lines, make a plan for hauling debris and fence off the site among other tasks.
Robbie Easterling, a spokeswoman for Harbert, referred all questions about the project to the GSA.
The Consolidated building, on the north side of town at McClellan, was much debated among council members as a temporary City Hall site, in part because it’s not downtown.
One worker at City Hall on Tuesday expressed concern about being away from downtown. But few said they’d miss the building, which opened at its 12th and Gurnee location on March 29, 1942. The federal government built it as a recreation center for off-duty soldiers.
“It’s historic,” said Mayor Jack Draper. “It was a USO site before it was City Hall. But the significance to any of that is more than offset by the prospect of a $42 million courthouse.”
Draper acknowledged that water leaks were a problem for the Parks and Recreation Department in the old building, but he said those leaks sped the department’s move by only a few days, if at all.
The GSA expects to complete the new courthouse in 2021, according to the agency’s website.