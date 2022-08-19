City funds Training Center expansion project

Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep walked through a hollowed-out portion of the city’s firefighter training facility that is currently under construction.
The steel beams and building material might not look like much now, but by the end of October the Anniston Regional Training Center will have new classroom spaces and a large banquet area capable of hosting up to 250 people.
The $1,087,000 expansion project for the facility at 5302 McClellan Blvd. is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to bolster economic development, according to City Manager Steven Folks.
“This is one of several projects that is being funded through a city bond issuance,” Folks said. “These projects include renovations of the old Federal Courthouse for City Hall, Downtown Market and Chief Ladiga Trail.”
Folks said the end result is not only to promote economic development, but to also offer better quality of life opportunities for area residents.
Folks gave the credit to a team effort of the fire chief Waldrep and the City Council for understanding the importance of strengthening relationships in the region.
With not a lot of options in the way of training this side of the state, Waldrep said the goal was to branch the facility out and host other courses that might not be readily available in the area, such as code enforcement officer and building inspector training.
Many inspection jobs require ongoing continuing education credits, to maintain the license for that field, Waldrep explained. The facility already houses 30 different certification courses, but with the expansion it can double the number of courses that can be held at the facility.
Putting more courses on the agenda and adding the banquet space is a “smart move” on the council’s part, according to Folks, as it will affect the area as a whole.
“As a council, we are not just thinking of Anniston. We are thinking regionally, how do we better impact our region positively. We don’t consider our neighboring cities as adversaries; we consider them as partners,” Folks said.
Already some members of the Code Officials Association are considering holding a future two- to three-day conference at the facility, according to Waldrep.
“In the big room, we can have a space for vendors to set up, and whatever else they need,” Waldrep said.
Anniston Fire Department has also partnered with Gadsden State Community College to bring in instructors from the college to hold an “EMT basic” dual enrollment course for high school students, the chief said. Any school in Calhoun County can participate in the program.
Once the logistics are worked out, Waldrep anticipates Gadsden State bringing in ambulance and car accident simulators so students can experience a more hands-on approach to learning what to do in those types of situations.
“It’s pretty cool some of the props we have,” Waldrep added.
With all the new classes and certification courses rolling in, Waldrep said, “we needed more space.”