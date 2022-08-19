 Skip to main content
City funds Training Center expansion project

Fire Chief

Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep walks through what will soon be the department training center’s new classrooms and banquet area. 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep walked through a hollowed-out portion of the city’s firefighter training facility that is currently under construction. 

The steel beams and building material might not look like much now, but by the end of October the Anniston Regional Training Center will have new classroom spaces and a large banquet area capable of hosting up to 250 people.  