City expected to know new police chief before August

Anniston officials plan to select a new police chief by the end of July, they said Friday.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks said he planned to make a decision by July 29. The new chief will succeed former Anniston police Chief Shane Denham, who retired June 4.
City spokesman Jackson Hodges said the department’s four captains took a test May 12, and the three captains who made the highest scores qualified for the position.
Hodges said those three captains will each have 15 days to serve as chief in the interim to ensure the city makes “a well-informed and fair decision.”
The three candidates are Capt. Justin Sanford, Capt. Clint Parris and Capt. Nick Bowles.
According to the city’s website, Sanford heads the department’s Special Operations Division, Parris commands the Administrative Division and Bowles leads the Uniform Division.
“All of them are high-caliber candidates,” Folks said.
Folks said a number of factors will help determine his decision, including the candidates’ performance during their 15-day periods, their interviews and their experience.
“All of these guys have been with the Police Department for some time, so they’re all qualified,” Folks said.