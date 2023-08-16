City Council tips its hat to YES program

The Anniston City Council has recognized organizations and agencies that have supported the city of Anniston’s Youth Empowered for Success program (YES).
The YES program offers deserving students the opportunity to learn job-related skills that will enhance their chances of job placement upon completion of high school and college.
Anniston Parks and Recreation Department director Frazier Burroughs told the council during a meeting Tuesday night this is the 10th year for the YES program, which also includes a youth explorer and service program that partners with the Anniston police department. It offers a professional development program for teens and young adults who have a desire to have a career in law enforcement.
The Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County, The Anniston Museum and Gardens, Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board, The Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama and the Pediatric Care Center of Northeast Alabama were all recognized and received a plaque from Burroughs for their support for the YES program.
Teresa Kiser, director at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, said the YES program is one of the best programs the city has.
“These young ladies that come to us … are so wonderful to have,” Kiser said.
Kiser said that the YES program participants are treated like regular employees and some of them have been eventually hired as employees
“This is a great way to for them to get their foot in the door,” Kiser said.
Alan Robison, executive director of the Anniston Museum and Gardens, was grateful that the museum and gardens was recognized.
“There’s always work to be done, we are an educational organization and institution and we love being able to teach those how to work and what it takes to have a work ethic,” Robison said.
In other business the council approved the appointment of Chris Collins to the McClellan Development Authority (MDA) and Shawn Crawford to the Anniston Museum & Gardens board.
As a former Anniston fire chief and a familiar face around City Hall, Collins said it was a pleasure for him to be back before the council members. Councilwoman Millie Harris told Collins that he is very much needed and very much appreciated.
Mayor Jack Draper said he was looking forward to Collins representing the city’s best interest on the MDA board.
Crawford said he is looking forward to serving on the Anniston Museum & Gardens board.
“I love the city of Anniston, thank you all,” Crawford said.
— Passed a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant application through the Recreational Trails Grant Program for trailhead restroom improvements at Michael Tucker Park.
— Passed a resolution authorizing $75,000 from the settlement agreement in the opioid litigation to provide staffing, equipment and administrative support for the Satcher Learning Center.
During a work session before the formal meeting the council discussed hiring a contractor for the engineering and project management of the proposed city parking lot at 12th and Noble. Currently there is a large hole at that location that was the beginnings of a hotel that never came to fruition.
Meanwhile, a rumor about how the new parking lot would be constructed needed to be shot down by the mayor and council members.
Councilman Demetric “DD” Roberts said the city is in fact not going to put junk cars in the hole and somehow cover them up with asphalt to construct the new parking lot.
“I just wanted it for the record, because some of our fine citizens have been out, that we’re going to take junk cars, put ’em in that hole and put some asphalt over it and call it a parking lot,” Roberts said.
Mayor Jack Draper said he has heard the rumor also and thanked Roberts for setting the record straight.
“Thank you for clarifying that, it’s shocking on some level that we have to clarify that but we really probably do,” the mayor said.
