 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City Council tips its hat to YES program

City Council folks

At the Anniston City Council meeting Tuesday night, the council recognized organizations and agencies who have supported the city of Anniston's Youth Empowered for Success Program (YES).The Anniston Public Library, The Anniston Museum and Gardens, Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board, The Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama and the Pediatric Care Center of Northeast Alabama were all recognized. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The Anniston City Council has recognized organizations and agencies that have supported the city of Anniston’s Youth Empowered for Success program (YES).

The YES program offers deserving students the opportunity to learn job-related skills that will enhance their chances of job placement upon completion of high school and college. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.