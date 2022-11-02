 Skip to main content
City Council takes first step toward attracting medical cannabis dispensary

A medical cannabis dispensary will be legal in Anniston city limits thanks to an ordinance the Anniston City Council unanimously approved Tuesday night. 

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper read the ordinance before the council voted on the measure and said that in 2021 the Alabama Legislature legalized and established a regulatory framework for medical cannabis.