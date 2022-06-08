City Council holds off on bingo permit for 7 Springs

The Anniston City Council has tabled a motion to approve a bingo permit for a faith-based nonprofit on grounds that the venture needs to have a public safety plan in place to accommodate a bingo audience.
The nonprofit 7 Springs Ministries, located at 33 Old Gadsden Highway, wants to offer bingo twice a week in the building that also serves as its skating rink. 7 Springs Ministries recently opened the skating rink in the same building that a previous business — Skate Country — previously occupied years ago.
Daniel Hughes, executive director of 7 Springs Ministries, told council members the profits from the proposed bingo operation would go back into the skating rink due to the fact that running a public skating facility doesn’t make money.
Hughes said the vision of the business is to reach area youth through not only skating but also with birthday parties, laser tag, entertainment and other activities.
Hughes said he did not purchase the building just for bingo.
“I bought the building because for years I had a vision to see that reopen and kids there skate,” Hughes said.
Jenkins looks at ‘life safety’
Councilman Jay Jenkins told Hughes that he appreciates what he is trying to do and called it a “great thing.”
Jenkins said he had concerns with what’s known as the “life safety” of the building when the facility hosts bingo instead of skating. Life safety refers to actions taken by owners or managers of a property to prevent the endangerment of patrons who might be threatened by emergency incidents or by activities associated with the activities on the property.
“Bingo is a different animal than skating, there are a number of things, anytime anybody opens a business in this town there’s a change of occupancy there’s a requirement to submit something to the city,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said that a life safety plan has to be presented to the city and reviewed and approved by the building department before a business license or permit is issued, if the building is larger than 25,000 square feet and has assembly occupancy.
Jenkins said that according to Anniston’s fire chief, a life safety plan that takes into account bingo operations has not been created.
Hughes said the state fire marshal had reviewed the building, but Jenkins said that review was for the skating rink business only.
“I know what he reviewed it for, this is my business and this is what I do for a living and I know exactly what occurred here,” said the councilman, who’s an architect by profession.
Jenkins said there are a total of five different assembly occupancies and the assembly occupancy for the bingo operation is not the same as the one for the skating rink.
“I am not against the idea of this. I am making sure from our seat on the council that anything that does happen in that building happens in a safe environment,” Jenkins said.
Hughes said he is more than willing to do the required life safety plan.
Jenkins said the cart is ahead of the horse in this situation.
“This needs to follow the course of action that every other business that comes to operate in the city of Anniston follows and for that reason I’m making a motion to table this until that process is followed,” Jenkins said.
Hughes asked Jenkins if he needs to have a life safety plan for all of the other activities planned at the skating rink or just bingo.
“I can’t tell you that,” Jenkins replied.
“But you can tell me I have to have it for bingo,” Hughes said.
“I can tell you it’s a change of occupancy and that would require it,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said a number of architects are in this area that can advise Hughes on the requirements of the various activities he has planned for the skating rink.
Hughes said he does not believe that other local businesses that offer bingo have a life safety plan specifically for their bingo operations.
In other business the council approved retail beer (off premises only) retail table wine (off premises only) applications for:
— 18 Quintard Shell LLC located at 1731 Quintard Ave.
— 202 Shell LLC located at 720 Quintard Ave.
The council approved the following reappointments to serve on the zoning board of adjustments:
— Stanley Jackson
— Undrea Gladden
— Jeanne Hollingsworth
— Chip Howell
— Patrick Wigley
The next council meeting will be on June 28 at 5:30 p.m.