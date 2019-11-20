The Anniston City Council is exploring the idea of buying land in the southern and western ends of the city in hopes of attracting convenience stores to underserved neighborhoods.
Council members are sharply divided, however, on just how far to go with that plan.
“I want to see this happen, but I want to see it happen the right way,” said Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins.
At the regular council meeting at Anniston City Meeting Center Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to empower the city manager to negotiate a price for and conduct an environmental assessment of three lots, all adjacent on Leighton Avenue just north of Third Street.
Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little suggested the city buy the lots, on a residential street just south of the doctors’ offices that line much of Leighton, to use for economic development. City staff agreed that the site could potentially support a small business.
“The concept is to turn it into a small type of neighborhood business like a store or a barbershop,” city planner Toby Bennington said in an interview before the council meeting.
No price for the property was quoted in the city’s motion, and some on the council were quick to note that any purchase would have to come before the council for approval. But members of the council seemed to agree that bringing a new business to the street would be worth the effort of buying a lot.
“It’s very much needed in that community, and it’ll be an enhancement to the community itself,” Little said.
Council members balked, however, at a second proposal by Little: spending $17,000 to buy a property at 1413 Glen Addie Avenue, also for use as a development site.
City officials said they had no developer lined up for the Leighton Avenue site, and they deferred questions about the Glen Addie site to Little. Little on Tuesday night said he knew parties interested in both sites, but he declined to name them.
Others on the council said they were concerned about the lack of a clear plan for the Glen Addie property.
“The worst thing that could happen is that we acquire a bunch of land and then do nothing with it,” Jenkins said.
Little and Ward 2 Councilman David Reddick said that refusal was unfair, citing another item on the Tuesday agenda: a budget amendment that would allow the city to spend up to $500,000 extending sewer service to the site of a planned 130-unit residential development in Golden Springs.
“I didn’t even ask for a plan when they asked us for $500,000 for that project,” Little said.
“But they actually had a plan,” said Mayor Jack Draper.
The council did vote in favor of the budget amendment. Council members have said they expect to recoup much of the cost of the sewer extension in Golden Springs through a fee levied on new houses in the proposed development.
The council also voted to borrow $485,000 from BB&T bank to buy vehicles for the city. Little said that expenditure, too, showed the city had the funds to buy a lot on Glen Addie.
“We need to put some money in oppressed areas that we’ve been oppressing for years,” he said.
Jenkins said the loan was just part of the city’s approach to keeping up its vehicle fleet. The city regularly borrows money for vehicles, he said, with the repayment of the debt already factored in to the 2020 budget.
“This is not an addition to our budget,” he said.
City judge motion rejected
The council also voted against taking up a motion by Little to open the position of city judge up for new applicants. Little has long been a critic of city courts, claiming defendants often don’t get a real chance to defend themselves. In a work session before Tuesday’s meeting, Little called for replacement of all the lawyers who work from the court, including Judge James Sims, the alternate judge, city prosecutors and defenders.
Council members were willing to concede to one of Little’s requests. Past municipal judges worked on two-year terms before coming up for renewal, council members said. Draper said he was willing to consider a motion to bring Sims up for a regular review. Council members seemed prepared to vote for that motion until Jenkins requested that the council inform Sims first. To do otherwise would violate professional courtesy, he said.
“It’s a sucker punch,” he said.
Draper offered to put the issue on the next meeting’s agenda but Little moved for action on the matter Tuesday. The council rejected the motion in a 3-2 vote.
In other business, the council:
— Voted 5-0 to join in the settlement from a lawsuit by multiple cities across the country against opioid manufacturers. Lawyers in the suit have estimated that the city would get $111,000 for every billion dollars awarded in the settlement.
— Voted 5-0 to reduce the speed limit on Randall Drive — a connector street between Raemon Drive and Henry Road — from 30 mph to 20 mph
— Conducted a first reading of ordinances that would allow city fire inspectors to write citiations and would give them enforcement powers in the police jurisdiction outside city limits. Those measures would come before the full council for a vote sometime in December.
— Voted to install a fire hydrant at 16th Street and Dimple Lee O’Neal Avenue.