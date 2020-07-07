City bookstore turns a page

The Book Rack’s Patricia Hancock has passed the torch to new owner Brittany Boozer as the Anniston store continues its 44-year legacy of serving local fans of the printed page.
Hancock first announced the new ownership June 20 on Facebook. In the Facebook post, she expressed her gratitude toward the community for allowing her to fulfil her dream of owning a bookstore.
“It has been my privilege to serve all my customers and help make your life better by providing books for you to read and enjoy,” Hancock wrote in her Facebook post.
Hancock owned the bookstore for about six years of its long run in Anniston. Buying the bookstore was a decision she made later in life; she’s now retiring at the age of 75, according to the new owner.
Boozer and her husband, Jonathan, saw a for-sale listing for the Book Rack on Facebook and thought it would be a perfect match for her.
“I have always loved books and loved to read so it seemed perfect for me,” Boozer said.
Boozer, who turns 30 Thursday, moved to Anniston from Talladega where she most recently worked as a licensed funeral home director and embalmer. Boozer said she left the funeral home business three years ago just before her oldest daughter’s second birthday to be a stay-at-home mom.
Boozer is still licensed in the state of Alabama to run a funeral home but said the work/life balance became more taxing and she felt she was missing out on her daughters growing up. She plans to homeschool her two girls, ages 5 and 18 months, there at the bookstore.
Boozer took over ownership of the shop on July 1, according to Hancock’s Facebook post.
Boozer said she expects to keep a number of things the same in the shop but plans to make a few changes as things progress and business picks up, including the name. It’s now Jo’s Book Rack — the added “Jo” Boozer said was a namesake for both of her daughters, Jordan and Journey, and her late grandfather Joe.
“We can take credit cards now, which is something that’s never been done in the past there,” Boozer said.
Boozer said she’s made plans to get a website up and running to make online purchasing possible for shipping or instore pickup. She also has a vinyl machine and hopes to start making custom gifts and branded products such as T-shirts and keychains.
Boozer said she also hopes to open up a section of the store that will solely be devoted to local authors and artists.
The store hours will remain the same, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.