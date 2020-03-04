City approves federal funds for rental houses in western Anniston

The Anniston City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to grant $600,000 in federal funds to a developer hoping to build several affordable rental houses on Anniston’s west side.
The council voted 3-0 to grant federal Community Development Block Grant funds to Fresh Start Homes, an Anniston-based company that last month proposed the construction of eight small rental homes on seven acres adjacent to the Glenndale subdivision in the southwestern part of the city.
The vote represented a paring-back of Fresh Start’s original proposal, which was for $850,000. Councilman Ben Little said that after meeting with residents, he believed the developer should get less money for rental homes and should fill in some of the seven acres with homes that would be for sale.
“That was a contention they had with the project,” Little said, referring to residents. “They were enthused about it, but renting was a problem that they had with it.”
The federal CDBG and HOME programs give cities money they can use for projects designed to address the needs of low-income communities. City officials in recent months have been seeking qualified outlets for spending those federal funds, after discovering last year that some money granted in past years had gone unspent. According to Fresh Start’s proposal, the houses in their project would be rented to moderate- to low-income renters.
The vote came in a short, businesslike meeting in which two members were absent. Mayor Jack Draper showed up at Anniston City Meeting Center just before the meeting formally began and quickly left after turning the proceedings over to the vice-mayor, Councilwoman Millie Harris. She later said Draper had fallen ill and headed to the hospital. Draper, by text message, said that he’d had symptoms consistent with kidney stones.
Councilman David Reddick, who got married in late February, was the other absent member.
The council voted 3-0 to place some of the buildings at the headquarters complex at the former Fort McClellan on the nuisance properties list.
The McClellan Development Authority sold the buildings to a developer in 2017 with the expectation that they’d be turned into a 120-bed senior living facility. So far, no development has been seen on the site, and neighbors in recent weeks have complained of vandalism and other problems at the site.
The nuisance declaration opens the door to city intervention to clean up the site.
“We’ll have cameras watching the place by Friday,” said Councilman Jay Jenkins.
In other business, the council:
— Voted to allow the use of electronic voting machines to count votes in city elections
— Discussed the possibility of a job fair to inform local people about construction and other jobs available through contractors working on the federal courthouse soon to be built downtown.
— Recognized the Anniston High girls basketball team, which won the state championship last week. Anniston High Principal Charles Gregory said there will be a parade for the team at 4 p.m. Friday.