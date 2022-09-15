 Skip to main content
City applying for grant to improve Tucker Park

The city of Anniston has applied for a grant to give Michael Tucker Park a facelift. Shown recently relaxing in the park after a ride are Will Hamilton, left, and Louis Rawlins, both from Georgia. The park is the Anniston gateway to points north in Weaver, Jacksonville and Piedmont, but eventually it will serve as a gateway into Anniston for southbound cyclists.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The Anniston City Council is hoping to get a six-figure grant from the state so that long-distance cyclists such as Louis Rawlins and Will Hamilton will want to continue visiting Calhoun County.

Rawlins, from Douglasville, Ga., and Hamilton, from metro Atlanta, were relaxing Tuesday in Michael Tucker Park, at the southern end of the Chief Ladiga Trail, enjoying the view from a park bench in a grove of pecan trees. They had pedaled to the park from the state line on the Chief Ladiga Trail.