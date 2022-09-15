City applying for grant to improve Tucker Park

The Anniston City Council is hoping to get a six-figure grant from the state so that long-distance cyclists such as Louis Rawlins and Will Hamilton will want to continue visiting Calhoun County.
Rawlins, from Douglasville, Ga., and Hamilton, from metro Atlanta, were relaxing Tuesday in Michael Tucker Park, at the southern end of the Chief Ladiga Trail, enjoying the view from a park bench in a grove of pecan trees. They had pedaled to the park from the state line on the Chief Ladiga Trail.
“I think that’s great any time you can make the facilities better, the trails better, that’s good,” Rawlins said about the possible park improvements.
“We bike all over the country and a lot of people are bikepacking where they will camp out, so this is nice,” Rawlins said.
The grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs would improve the park by making it a more comfortable rest stop on a trail that will eventually find its way all the way into downtown Anniston. The money would also support that extension.
Toby Bennington, director of economic development and city planning, said he was very optimistic that the grant will be awarded and added that the city should know something within 60 days.
The grant will be used for:
— Higher capacity restroom and shower building
— More seating areas for park guests
Once the Chief Ladiga Trail extension is complete Bennington said the park will become an entry point to the city.
“Mike Tucker Park is widely used now… that will become the northern gateway coming into Anniston, that needs to be something special as well as some of our other gateway areas,” he said.
Bennington said the trailhead will enhance the cyclists’ experience.
“People can sit around and truly rest which is what a trailhead is for,” Bennington said.
The City Council last week passed a resolution in support of applying for the ADECA grant. Made through program for recreation trails, the grant would put $400,000 into the city’s bank account, with the city being expected to match it with $100,000.
Bennington said that work continues on the seven-mile Chief Ladiga Trail extension that will eventually connect Michael Tucker Park to the multimodal station in downtown Anniston on West 4th St.
Bennington said that the engineering work is progressing nicely along with bridge inspections, intermittent inspections and plan reviews.
“Keep in mind that land has not been used in many, many years,” he said referring to the abandoned rail corridor.
Bennington said the city is also working with M&H Valve located on West 23rd St. The company granted a “perpetual easement” to the city for the trail to be built on company property. No completion date has been announced for the Chief Ladiga Trail extension completion, Bennington said.
Bennington said the amount of grant money available from the recreational trails program has dramatically increased thanks in part to an influx of funds due to COVID and post-COVID government outlays.
“The recreational trails program allows a single entity such as a government or a qualifying entity to apply for up to a half million dollars now and, in the past it's been around $150,000 to $200,000 max,” he said.
“So it makes it better if you have a higher dollar project that’s a good project, it allows you access to more money, as opposed to applying for $125,000 and having to come up with a slew of money to finish a project,” Bennington said.
Dana Williams and her friend Sharon Gilliland had just finished their cycling excursion on the trail and were pleased to find about the grant application to renovate the park.
“I’m thrilled because we use the park, we’re out here twice a week, and so it’s great news for both of us,” Williams said.
“I was out here Labor Day and the trail was just very, very full,” she said.