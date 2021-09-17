City announces winners in Heritage Festival essay and art contest

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Winners of the Anniston Heritage essay and art contest awards were announced Thursday at Anniston City Hall. The contest was open to local high and middle school students who penned and illustrated Alabama's role in civil rights. Left to right: Terry Smiley, Vice President of the Eastern Division, Luke McVeigh - third place essay winner, and Steven Folks, Anniston city manager.
The city of Anniston announced the winners of the Anniston Heritage Festival essay and art contest Thursday afternoon at Anniston City Hall. The contest was open to local high and middle school students who penned and illustrated Alabama's role in civil rights. Left to right: Terry Smiley, Vice President of the Eastern Division, Daniel Benton -- second place art contest, and Steven Folks, Anniston city manager.
The city of Anniston announced the winners of the Anniston Heritage Festival essay and art contest Thursday afternoon at Anniston City Hall. The contest was open to local high and middle school students who penned and illustrated Alabama's role in civil rights. Left to right: Terry Smiley, Vice President of the Eastern Division, Bruce Downey - third place art contest, and Steven Folks, Anniston city manager.
The city of Anniston announced the winners of the Anniston Heritage Festival essay and art contest Thursday afternoon at Anniston City Hall. The contest was open to local high and middle school students who penned and illustrated Alabama's role in civil rights. Left to right: Terry Smiley, Vice President of the Eastern Division, Hannah Oehrig, second place essay winner, and Steven Folks, Anniston city manager.
The city of Anniston announced the winners of the Anniston Heritage Festival essay and art contest Thursday afternoon at Anniston City Hall. The contest was open to local high and middle school students who penned and illustrated Alabama's role in civil rights. Left to right: Terry Smiley, Vice President of the Eastern Division, Jaden Anderson -- first place winner in the art contest, and Steven Folks, Anniston city manager.
The city of Anniston announced the winners of the Anniston Heritage Festival essay and art contest Thursday afternoon at Anniston City Hall. The contest was open to local high and middle school students who penned and illustrated Alabama's role in civil rights. Left to right: Terry Smiley, Vice President of the Eastern Division, Gavin Randall, first place essay winner, and Steven Folks, Anniston City manager.
The city of Anniston announced the winners of the Anniston Heritage Festival essay and art contest Thursday afternoon at Anniston City Hall.
A partnership between the city and Alabama Power, the contest encouraged area middle and high school students to illustrate and pen essays on the topic of Alabama’s effect and influence on the civil rights movement.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks welcomed the winners, who were accompanied by their families and friends. He said education and history are both important components of the Heritage Festival.
“Alabama had a lot to do with changing the world, and Anniston had a lot to do with this as well,” Folks said before the awards were given out.
Folks stressed that the city and Alabama Power were not just giving something away, but were awarding prize money to students who had earned it.
“They earned it, when you do something you’ve earned something,” said Folks.
For both essay and art category, first place won $500, second place $250 and third place won $150.
Terry Smiley, Vice President of the Eastern Division Alabama Power, posed with each winner along with Folks.
Smiley was proud of the children, as was Folks.
“I think it’s outstanding for the students to take time out and do research about what happened right here in Anniston, and again I think they did fantastic work and at Alabama Power we’re very honored to be able to support what they’re doing,” Smiley said.
Gavin Randall, who attends Faith Christian School, came in first place in the essay contest with one entitled “Anniston - A City of Change” which detailed civil rights in Alabama and Anniston.
Randall said it felt good to take home first place because the competition was open city and county wide.
“I feel very fortunate to win it,” said Randall.
Coming in first place in the art contest was Jaden Anderson, from Donoho, who said she was not expecting to win.
“It was really exciting when I found out when I won,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she had several concepts relating to the civil rights movement to illustrate and ended up choosing a scene that celebrated civil rights and space travel.
“It’s an astronaut and a African American girl and I figured since the civil rights movement happened in the sixties that it would be kind of fitting with the landing on the moon,” she said.
After all the accolades, prize money awarded and photographs had been taken Folks bid the crowd farewell.
“Thanks so much for investing in your children and letting the children invest in this city, that’s what we’re going to need,” said Folks.