A house sits on Rocky Hollow Road in Anniston with a yellow notice duct-taped to its door: “Warning and Notice to Abate Nuisance.”
The property was declared a nuisance by the city last year, when the lawn grew out of control and debris piled up in the backyard, neighbors said. They think the house is abandoned, in spite of its now-trimmed and debris-free lawn. Kathy, one of the neighbors, who declined to give her last name, said that she hasn’t seen the man who lives there for some time. She did say that the change has been an improvement.
“Me and my sister-in-law, we all feel better about it,” Kathy said, noting that more of her family members live nearby. “It looked really bad and a lot of stuff was scattered out there.”
Cities and counties use nuisance proclamations to handle one of the most common problems facing residents — the cleaning habits of their neighbors — and keep local streets and residences clean and safe. It was Anniston’s nuisance laws that apparently led toCity Councilman Ben Little’s indictment on felony ethics charges earlier this month. The indictment alleges Little voted on a matter in which he had a conflict of interest, and on a matter in which he had a financial interest, after the state Ethics Commission referred his 2017 votes on two nuisance claims on properties he owns to the Attorney General’s Office.
The reasons a property might be declared a nuisance are varied, but often come back to safety or cleanliness. Anniston’s guide to nuisances includes abandoned vehicles with flat tires, excessive grass or weeds and poor property maintenance, among other conditions. Anniston Code Enforcement Officer Tana Bryant said that there’s always more work coming in, and it’s all at the city’s expense.
“This is citizens,’ taxpayers’ dollars that people are walking away from, and those dollars could be better utilized,” Bryant said. “It’s a huge undertaking we have, and so many repeat properties that families have just walked away from.”
Anniston isn’t the only city with a policy for declaring properties a nuisance; Jacksonville, Piedmont and Oxford all have similar codes, along with some of the county’s smaller municipalities. Calhoun County also follows state laws for nuisance property in its unincorporated areas.
“Like when someone has a lot of debris, paper and trash in their yard, it makes (their neighbors) upset because it makes the neighborhood look bad,” said Theo Smart, enforcement officer for Calhoun County.
Nuisance declarations allow a span of time for the property owner to address issues — the form on the Rocky Hollow house says 10 days, and the County Commission allows two weeks — but it’s the first step in local authorities cleaning the property without the owner’s permission, if necessary, an action called abatement.
According to Anniston’s records, there were 166 nuisance abatements in 2018, and 366 in 2017. Bryant said that’s not a sign that the city doesn’t need as many abatements, but that circumstances such as contractors with equipment breaking down and bad weather have held up work in the last year.
Abatements have been used to address safety in some unexpected ways, like in Anniston and Jacksonville, where properties with persistent criminal activity can be declared a nuisance. Jacksonville city leaders said the policy could close drug dens when it was proposed in 2018, modeled after an Anniston policy adopted in 2015.
Nuisance abatements have also faced criticism, the argument being that some property owners are willing to make amends with policy, but can’t afford repairs.
Consequences for property owners can vary if they don’t fix the problem. According to Anniston code, responsible parties can be charged with a misdemeanor, and if the city abates the property, it can try to charge the owners for the work, or put a tax lien on the property, which Bryant said is the usual recourse.
Those costs vary depending on the kind of nuisances present. Bryant said that Anniston incurs costs at every step of the process, from bidding out the work — city employees rarely work on abatements because there aren’t enough people available — to paying for county landfill access. Each job’s cost is different, she said, because the costs of mowing a lawn and demolishing run-down house can be very different.
“There’s no cookie-cutter form,” Bryant said.
Charles McDonald has been Piedmont’s abatement officer since 2013, a role that entails driving through Piedmont city limits and looking for nuisance violations to potentially start the abatement process. A majority of property owners he deals with take care of complaints immediately, especially during the summer, when issues with overgrown lawns are more common. When a property owner doesn’t respond, McDonald explained, the issue goes to court.
“They go in front of a judge, pay a fine and usually the judge gives them so much time to take care of the problem,” he said, landing them in the same position but with added costs.
Both Smart and McDonald mentioned that their processes can be adjusted, at least before a property is abated. Smart said he’s offered in the past to simply help residents load their trash or debris on the back of his truck to take to the landfill when possible. McDonald said he’ll meet personally with property owners to help figure out their next steps.