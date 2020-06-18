Church group gathers to share emotions about George Floyd, other deaths

When she asked herself what peace would look like after the death of George Floyd, Anniston resident Artisha Richey turned to the Biblical book of Amos.
One day, the book says, the reaper will be overtaken by the plowman.
“If we want peace,” Richey told a crowd outside of Victory Headquarters Christian Center. “We have to go to the word.”
Richey was one of several speakers Thursday night at a gathering outside the church on Blue Mountain Road, where a crowd of about 50 people gathered to share their thoughts and feelings about the death of Floyd — the Minnesota man who was killed last month by a Minneapolis police officer who held a knee to Floyd’s neck — and other deaths of black people at the hands of police or in racially charged attacks.
It wasn’t a protest, or at least it wasn’t just a protest. Edith Gregory, wife of Victory pastor Charles Gregory, said she organized the event to help people express their pain and begin to heal.
“We just want people to have an outlet that’s not combative,” she said. “It’s therapeutic.”
It’s not the first such gathering in recent months. In May, before Floyd’s death, mourners and protesters gathered in the parking lot of New Harvest Christian Center in Anniston to hold a socially distanced rally in memory of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed by an armed white man while he was jogging in Brunswick, Ga.
As with the Arbery rally, people at the Thursday event sat spread out across the parking lot of Victory wearing masks. People from the audience took the mic to share what was on their minds, sometimes quoting Bible verses or poems, sometimes sharing words they wrote themselves.
“People think and act as if we blacks aren’t human,” said Randolph Park fifth-grader Jayden Brown, one of the speakers. “We are all human beings made by God. We all breathe the same air. I don’t feel safe going out in the world because my people are treated differently.”
Among the speakers was Brett Lloyd, a white lieutenant in the Anniston Police Department. Dressed in a polo shirt with a holstered gun, Lloyd passed his card out to members of the audience and told them the police department wants to hear their concerns. The crowd cheered as he stepped up to speak.
“Every single officer I know was disgusted by what we saw in Minneapolis,” Lloyd said, referring to Floyd’s death. Lloyd said Anniston officers have regular training in de-escalation of potentially violent situations. That’s something that’s not covered in detail in basic police training, police have said.
Gregory said he had invited police to speak. A high school principal in his day job, Gregory said he sees local police as colleagues.
Speakers didn’t go into detail about solutions to police brutality. Gregory said the goal of the event was to allow God to breathe life into the conversation.
“Although there are injustices in the world, if we actually live up to the principles God has given us, justice will prevail,” Gregory said.
Those in the audience said the event was a release they needed. Quintina Clark-Bitticks, an Anniston Army Depot employee, said she’s been home on leave since March because a member of her family has a medical condition and can’t be exposed to coronavirus. A protest on Noble Street earlier this month was one of the few times she’s ventured out, she said.
“I’ve been home on quarantine for the last three months,” she said. “What better place to come than to the house of the Lord.”