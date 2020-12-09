Christmas charity dollars drying up in pandemic

Christmas programs run by local charities are suffering due to diminished public involvement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salvation Army Capt. Damon Graham oversees the Anniston organization’s Red Kettle program, an annual fundraiser that pays for services needed year-round. Each year the program raises about $60,000, Graham said, using the money to pay utility bills for people who can’t afford them, fill the pantry for food handouts and even keep the lights on at the Salvation Army Office. Usually by mid-December the fundraiser is near its goal, he said, but this year hasn’t gone as well.
“I’m comfortable saying we haven’t made the halfway mark,” Graham said Tuesday morning at the Salvation Army office on Noble Street.
“Our efforts are slashed in half because we have 50 percent of the bell ringers we had last year, and most locations are not operating at full capacity with shoppers because of COVID,” Graham said. “They’re opting to shop online and only going out for necessity items instead of perusing and browsing.”
Other local charities have reported similar problems. Toys for Tots, a longstanding program of the Marine Corps Reserves, has had fewer toys donated this year, according to coordinator Brenda Clark. There are also far fewer children enrolled in the program this year, she said — Toys for Tots serves as many as 2,500 kids in Calhoun County each year, but this year the number is closer to 1,500, with applications from about 200 fewer families than the usual 500. Many of the applicants are new to the program this year, Clark said, despite the overall number dropping.
“But we’re also not getting donations to fill the 1,500 the way we need to,” Clark said.
The Empty Stocking canceled its fundraiser gala this year, though the organization was able to draw on savings and last-minute donations to fulfill its mission to buy Christmas presents for children in the departments of human resources in Calhoun and Cleburne counties. Empty Stocking spent $44,000 this year, director Kenny Steppe told The Star Tuesday.
Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army are both asking for donations to help cover the shortfall.
“We’re really needing stocking stuffers and baby stuff,” said Clark, who then listed off general items like Barbie dolls, low-price action figures and Lego blocks as examples.
Toys can be donated at drop-off bins in local stores or at the Nail and Spa location in Jacksonville, beside the Johnson’s grocery store, Graham said. They can also be taken directly to the Toys for Tots warehouse at 1810 Noble St. in Anniston, and monetary donations can be made by calling the office at 256-452-5981. Graham said Toys for Tots staff will take that money to buy toys directly.
While Graham spoke Tuesday at the Salvation Army office, two new Red Kettle bell ringers stopped by. Dagen Connelly, 16, and his mother, Magen Strickland, had arrived to make a photocopy of Connelly’s ID, a brand-new learner’s permit. Strickland said work had dried up for her husband this year, and he was now working out of state. Money for Christmas had been unlikely to appear.
Strickland said she’d arrived too late this year to enroll her family in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which provides Christmas presents for children in low-income families, but was offered a job for the holidays instead.
Connelly said he would work weekends for Red Kettle, and the money he raised would go toward supporting his family.
“We’re just trying to earn money for Christmas and help people at the same time,” Connelly said.
Graham asked that any businesses, churches or other organizations in Calhoun County consider making a donation to the Red Kettle program. Checks can be sent to the Salvation Army office at 404 Noble St., Anniston, 36201 with “Red Kettle” in the memo.
“I’m asking as many people as possible to write a check for $1,000 and send it to the Salvation Army of Anniston, Alabama,” Graham said. “If I could get 60 groups to write a check we could make our goal.”