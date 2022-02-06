Chinese New Year in spotlight at Berman Museum

Families had a little cultural fun Saturday at the Anniston Museums and Gardens with its Chinese New Year event.
Set at the Berman Museum, the festivities featured dragon dancing similar to those in the Chinese New Year's parades, and a chopstick relay game where the participants raced to transfer cotton balls from one bowl to another across a table using only chopsticks.
Sisters Sukanya Spaulding, 16, and Solalya Spaulding, 19 from Anniston, demonstrated the chopstick relay as they sprinted back and forth with precision and accuracy to transfer each individual cotton ball from one end of the table to the next. Sukanya bested her sister in a two-out-of-three competition.
Kids and parents taking part in the coloring and art portion of the event were seated in the classroom area creating colorful tigers on paper plates.
Mya Walker was there with her three children; Nicholas Walker, 9; Nehemiah Walker, 4; and Noah Walker, 3.
“My kids love the museum. We’re here every week,” Walker said. “Almost every weekend, we do the kindergarten program with Noah, and we absolutely love it. We love the culture and the staff is very welcoming. And I would recommend it for anyone and their children.”
On display were Chinese tapestries and other cultural items to give museum visitors an idea of both ancient and more contemporary Chinese traditions.
“This is the year of the tiger, so we’re doing our tiger crafts and we have all these different Chinese New Year coloring pages and word searches and things to help kids understand what’s important about Chinese New Year,” said Maryellyn Hawbaker, the museum’s educational interpreter.
Hawbaker said the Chinese New Year event has special meaning to her as it is something her family already celebrates at home. She has an adopted niece and nephew from China.
“This was kind of my baby this year, because it was something that we do,” Hawbaker said.
The Museum and Gardens have put on similar events in pre-COVID times, according to Hawbaker. She said her job with the museum involves conducting programs such as Saturday’s event.
“My job is helping history come alive for people,” Hawbaker said. “Helping it to be something that is current, that is fun, that they enjoy learning about, and that is still important today.”