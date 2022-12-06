 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Chili Cook-off nets $700, lots of toys for APD Toy Drive

Chili cook-off

Heather Brown and Anniston Police Department Investigator Cody Scheurich serve up some chili during Saturday’s chili cook-off.

 Brian Graves/The Anniston Star

Members of the Anniston police and fire departments laid down their badges, filled their crock pots and picked up their ladles Saturday to raise funds destined to help make local children’s Christmases much merrier.

Main Street Anniston sponsored the first-ever chili cook-off between the two departments to raise funds for the annual APD Toy Drive and the efforts proved to be a huge success.

Chili cook-off

Anniston Fire Department Capt. Jason Brown offers a sample of firehouse chili during Saturday’s chili cook-off.