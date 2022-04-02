Chief Bowles swats back at gambling

Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles left no doubt Friday he is determined to rid the town of illegal gambling establishments.
Bowles’ comments came during his remarks at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Law Enforcement Forum.
“We did a major gambling establishment roundup last April where we, the county and Jacksonville hit 11 or 12 gambling establishments at one time. It was a big deal,” he said. “But, they’re still here.”
Bowles said some had shut down since last year’s raid, “and some popped right back up.”
“It is a thorn in my side,” Bowles said. “It’s minor. I don’t like to deal with it. I personally don’t care what people do with their money, but these places are illegal at this point under Alabama state law. As long as they are illegal, we will enforce the law because crime breeds crime.”
“We had a murder in February at one of the gambling establishments during a robbery. People go into these places knowing there’s money there and it’s illegal, and they go there to rob them and take their money. Unfortunately in that case, we had a murder.”
Bowles said he knew of five places “right now” operating within the city of Anniston.
“All five of them are on the radar and I absolutely don’t mind if you publish this,” he said. “Warrants are actively being sought at this point and we are going to make it very inconvenient for these people. We are going to make it inconvenient for them while they are in there playing. We’re going to make it inconvenient for the people running these establishments. I am tired of people who are giving Anniston a bad name getting a pass.”
He said the perpetrators’ faces and names would be published on all of the department’s media platforms.
“I want the whole area to know who they are and if that embarrasses them, it’s their problem, not mine,” Bowles said.
Bowles said he was not worried about what the social status of the people running the establishments might be or “how much money they have or who they think they know.”
“I can retire at any point, so I’m not worried about the people’s feelings who commit crimes in this city,” he said. “I’ll fight that fight.”