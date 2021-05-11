Cheaha Challenge bike ride will see record number of riders on Sunday

A year off for COVID-19 hasn’t done any lasting damage to the Cheaha Challenge, an organizer of the bike ride says.
The 100-plus-mile bike ride, which takes cyclists from Jacksonville to the top of Mt. Cheaha and back, will take place Sunday with a record number of participants.
“In 2019, we were at exactly 1,100 riders registered,” Challenge director Brooke Nelson said Tuesday. “Right now we’re at 1,136.”
The challenge, a grueling ride to Alabama’s highest point, is one of the biggest cycling events in an area increasingly known as a cyclists’ haven. It’s like a marathon on wheels, with “century” riders biking a 100-mile course and “ultra” riders cycling more than 120 miles.
The ride continues to draw growing interest from cyclists around the world. Just five years ago, the event drew about half as many riders as it does today.
The Challenge has also in recent years become a qualifying event for larger cycling competitions, including the Gran Fondo World Series, to be run in Bosnia in October.
The pandemic canceled the 2020 ride, leading organizers to worry whether they could bring back the record crowds of recent years. Nelson said that’s been accomplished. She said she expects more riders to sign up by the weekend.
“Weather this weekend is going to be extremely nice,” Nelson said. “We expect one or two hundred more people to register.”
Nelson said riders from more than 30 states are set to participate this weekend. One change, though, is a relative lack of international cyclists.
“Our Canadian riders are still registered, but they probably can’t come,” Nelson said. The problem: Many countries still have rules that require people to quarantine after arriving from another country, making a quick trip impractical.
With so much uncertainty about the pandemic, finding volunteers to work the event was also a challenge, Nelson said. Even so, roughly 500 volunteers have signed up, Nelson said.
The Cheaha Challenge is the area’s second major cycling event this year. In March, hundreds of high school mountain bikers converged on Anniston for the Melee at McClellan.
Organizers of the Sunny King Criterium, a series of bike races on the streets of downtown Anniston, postponed their April 2021 race to Independence Day weekend due to concerns over COVID-19. Organizer Marilyn Cullinane said it’s too early to tell whether participation will equal the numbers from previous years. Racers typically register in the last month before the event.
Cullinane said there are no overseas competitors in the race so far — at least none who’ll have to cross a border, although some racers from other countries live in the U.S. because they’re on U.S. teams.
“I think this year we’ll see a heavy contingent of elite domestic competitors,” she said.