Charles Person: An identity affirmed

The influence of Charles Person’s mother, Ruby, probably saved his life. After graduation from high school in Atlanta, Person, who only weighed 126 pounds at the time, decided, as a college student at Morehouse College in Atlanta, to take part in the Civil Rights Movement. He was only 18 years old and needed parental permission. His mother said no, but his father overruled her objection. Later, after he had experienced violence during the Freedom Rides, he chose another path in life as he remembered her concerns.
Once he had arrived at college, Person, an outstanding math and physics student, became involved in the Committee on Appeal for Human Rights (COAHR), a group that encouraged students to engage in nonviolent protests against segregation. It wasn’t long before he was arrested and jailed for taking part at lunch counter sit-ins and at other places designated “for whites only.” His activism attracted the attention of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), a group organizing an effort to allow blacks to sit wherever they wished on buses traveling Interstate highways. Such a right had been denied in the South but affirmed twice by the U.S. Supreme Court.
CORE needed volunteers to take part in what was to become known as the Freedom Rides. Person, who had been taught the principles of non-violence during his previous activism, joined in.
“We were taught, when threatened, to stick together as a group, never as a solo,” Person said in a phone interview in March. “We had to protect the women and young girls because they would get knocked over and exposed. We men put our bodies between the whites and the women.”
During many of the sit-ins, in some of the less-violent confrontations, Person learned to study as he sat at lunch counters, even as he and his fellow students endured the condiments and cigarette butts thrown at them. Other acts of intimidation did not dissuade their efforts.
Person, knowing the Freedom Rides might be more dangerous than sit-ins, sometimes prayed for God’s protection as the effort got underway.
“There were times that I should have been scared, and I wasn’t,” he said, “probably because I was eighteen years old.”
Person, who was riding the second bus that headed into Anniston, a Trailways, tried to exit when the bus reached the terminal. However, members of the white mob punched him in the face and began beating him and others with weapons. Other members of the white mob picked up Person and James Peck and dumped them in the seats at the back of their bus, where the two lay bleeding and dazed.
Afterwards, the two recovered the best they could and proceeded on towards Birmingham. When they arrived there, another mob of whites seized and beat them as they attempted to head towards a whites-only lunch counter.
At some point during the beatings, someone laid a particularly hard blow to the back of Person’s head, which caused a large and bony knot that eventually required surgical removal.
During the beating in Birmingham, Person was able to escape and make his way to the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth’s parsonage where he was safe.
Eventually, after the attacks in Birmingham, Person returned home where his family greeted him warmly.
“I would have returned to the movement, but the Army was recruiting black candidates for the military academy and, also in deference to my mother, I didn’t return,” Person said.
Eventually, he decided against going to the military academy and, instead, chose to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
For years after his military service ended, Person didn’t tell others that he was a Freedom Rider, not even his wife JoEtta. However, one day, when he visited Birmingham’s Civil Rights Museum, he signed his name onto a log at the front desk. A reporter saw it, approached him, and asked if he was the Freedom Rider Charles Person. As his astonished wife looked on, he affirmed his identity and gave the reporter his first-ever interview about his part in the history of the state of Alabama and the nation.
Today, Person and JoEtta live in Atlanta. He retired in 1981 from his job as an electronic technician for the Public School System of Atlanta.
When asked about Person’s message to young people today, he related a story about his grandfather.
“Once, I was complaining that I could not get into Georgia Tech because of my skin color,” Person said. “My grandfather asked me if I was going to do something about that, or only complain.”
Person chose activism and made a difference in the lives of other black students.
“Since then,” Person said, “I have encouraged students to allow change to begin with them and to make a difference. They should find like-minded people and discuss their issues. Then, they should find a way to let their grievances be known.”