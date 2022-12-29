 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Apartment house owner: ‘It breaks my heart’

Charitable collection begun for fire-displaced tenants

Wilmer Avenue fire

An excavator scoops up debris from a Wilmer Avenue apartment complex to an awaiting dump truck on Thursday in Anniston.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

On Thursday morning all that was left of an apartment house at 1726 Wilmer Avenue was a pile of rubble.

An excavator scooped up the debris to an awaiting dump truck while some of the displaced residents watched in silence as their memories were hauled off to the landfill.

Wilmer Avenue fire

Tallulah Diffie, owner of the apartments that burned, receives  donations for the residents who lost their homes.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.