 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Championship status confers extra spark on 2023 Woodstock 5K

Traditional road race winds through old east Anniston

Runner wins race

Vincent Kiprop of Tuscaloosa crosses the finish line to claim the men’s first place title of the Woodstock RRCA National 5K Championship.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Early this morning in the heart of Anniston, Woodstock Avenue came alive with hundreds who had flocked to the street for the 42nd annual Woodstock 5K. 

Set in misty morning air, the race brought nearly 1,200 competitors and their supporters to the residential street. And they weren’t just celebrating a local tradition — this year, the Woodstock 5K had been chosen as the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) National 5K Championship, according to a recent news release. On this particular morning, it had the feel of a nationally significant sporting event. 

Woodstock

Once a year, every August, Woodstock Avenue, normally a street of old homes and Anniston High School, sees a dramatic population bump.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.