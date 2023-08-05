Championship status confers extra spark on 2023 Woodstock 5K

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Early this morning in the heart of Anniston, Woodstock Avenue came alive with hundreds who had flocked to the street for the 42nd annual Woodstock 5K.
Set in misty morning air, the race brought nearly 1,200 competitors and their supporters to the residential street. And they weren’t just celebrating a local tradition — this year, the Woodstock 5K had been chosen as the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) National 5K Championship, according to a recent news release. On this particular morning, it had the feel of a nationally significant sporting event.
Race director and Anniston Runners Club coach Hayley Long told The Star that the moment she stepped down from the microphone after the start of the race was emotional for her.
“When I was up there, you get chills, and then afterwards it’s like, ‘OMG it’s almost over,’” Long said. “I’m gonna cry. It’s hard work, but you can’t do it by yourself. And I learned that last year being a first-year race director.”
Rows and rows of people layered the sidewalks with handmade signs supporting their racers. Others, clad in white Woodstock T-shirts, moved alongside the groups of spectators readying aid stations and other volunteer efforts.
Long sported a blue shirt with the title “head bird” on the back, which complemented others with similar titles, such as 'essential' bird, 'finish line' bird, and 'marshal' bird.
“All those are the key people that helped me put this together,” Long said. She said she also wouldn’t have been able to make it without the help of her son and her family, not to mention all the volunteers who put their time and effort into a signature Anniston event.
As this year’s race was a national championship, Long said, many more entered and attended compared to 2022. However, there have still been higher numbers in years past.
She also said the race’s organizers, the Anniston Runners Club, spent a pretty penny on making the race a reality.
“We felt like it was worth it to make the investment. At the end of it all, we aren’t going to make a profit, but we’re gonna still give a lot of money to charity and we saved for it as Anniston Runners Club. We just wanted to make it a special event,” Long said.
A native Kenyan, Vincent Kiprop, of Tuscaloosa, took the title for the men’s division, coming in first place at 14:37 — 24 seconds shy of the men’s record for the race of 14:13. Esther Gitahi took first place in the women’s division.
Kiprop said he’s lived in Alabama for six years, and this was his first Woodstock 5K. He had a huge smile on his face as he stood under the press tent with other top-ranked runners.
“I’m tired. I think I gave it all I had today. So it means that I’ve got to keep walking, because I’m not there yet,” Kiprop said.
Anniston city spokesman Jackson Hodges worked the microphone today to pump up the crowd.
“The historic Woodstock 5K is such a gem for our city. The 42nd annual running of this race brought 1,200 runners and over a thousand spectators right into the heart of Anniston,” Hodges said. “It’s events such as the Woodstock 5K, and other efforts of the Anniston Runners Club, alongside other races in our community, [that are] why Anniston was named a ‘runner friendly city’ by the Road Runners Club of America.”
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.