 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Centennial Memorial Park: From city keepsakes to state memorial

Centennial Park One

Anniston's Centennial Memorial Park has proven capable over the years of accommodating both public events and moments of quiet emotion (below).

 Photo by Bill Wilson

Despite the recent damage to Anniston’s Centennial Memorial Park the Veteran’s Day ceremony went on as scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday. 

Last month a wayward driver in a vehicle destroyed the Korean War memorial wall and damaged the face of the WWI and WWII walls at the park. A separate brick wall that sat in front of the old Anniston High School columns at the park was also destroyed.

Etching name

At the fifth annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony, held this year at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston, Ken Rollins, right, helps Joshua Hall,12, etch his father's name off the Law Enforcement Memorial wall after the ceremony was over. His father's name was Willie Hall, a Jefferson County Sheriff deputy who died last year due to COVID-19.