The Center for Domestic Preparedness announced the hire of Christopher Chesney as new deputy superintendent in a news release Friday.
Before working at the center, Chesney worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground, a U.S. Army facility in Maryland, according to the release. There he worked as director of analytical and remediation activity with chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives countermeasures equipment.
Chesney retired from the military in 2013 after 24 years of service.
With his transition to Anniston, he will join Tony Russell, superintendent at the CDP.
According to its website, the CDP “is committed to having an emergency response community prepared for and capable of responding to all-hazards events.”
The center hosts “preparedness, protection and response” training for “responders in 17 different disciplines” “from all 50 states and territories, as well as a number of foreign countries,” according to their website.