“Cat show” competition returns to Anniston this weekend

The Alabama Paws and Claws cat show returns to Anniston City Meeting Center Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The show features all breeds of cats in a competition style show that attracts contestants from across the country.
Vendors will sell their cat-wares, and the show has partnered with local pet rescue organizations for adoption opportunities, according to co-show manager Meg Ridgway.
Ridgway told The Anniston Star Tuesday she has competed in the show herself with her own personal pets. Event attendees will witness the display of 30 cat breeds within five categories: purebred cats, purebred kittens, alters — purebreds that have been spayed or neutered — and household pet kittens and household alters.
During the competition, the pet owners put the cat on a table for the judges and they are judged based on a certain set of standards for the specific breed of cat, Ridgway said. For example, if a representative of a particular breed typically has a long rectangular body, the owner might have the cat climb one of the poles available to show that body type.
They also might play with the cat to show off their personality.
After judging all cats in the ring, judges will take the top ten in the “all breed” ring, and do a final judging to crown a victor.
Ridgway said some spectators sit and watch all the cats come through one exhibition ring, while others watch the action in multiple rings. Some just come to play with the kittens.
“Some of the older people love to watch the kittens because they just find them to be precious,” she said.
Ridgway said she felt “blessed” to be able to hold the show at the City Meeting Center.
“We’ve been here for a long time. It’s the home of the show,” Ridgeway said.
She said she often hears people say they can’t believe that this show is hosted in Anniston.
“I’m like, ‘I know right?’ It’s fantastic that we can bring in these incredible felines from all over the country,” Ridgway said.
Admission to the show is $8 for adults, and $5 for seniors and kids over 5 years old.
