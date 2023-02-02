 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

“Cat show” competition returns to Anniston this weekend

Cat lovers unite!

The Alabama Paws and Claws cat show returns to Anniston City Meeting Center Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.