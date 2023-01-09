Carver Community Center Chili Cook-Off set for Jan. 14

Carver Community Center's 2nd annual Chili Cook-Off is scheduled for 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The cost to sample all of the chilis is $2. A bowl of chili can be purchased for $5. Judges will vote for the best chili.
If you would like to be a chili contestant, contact Carver Community Center at (256) 231-7630 and ask for Recreation Leader Derwin Perry by Monday, Jan. 9. All contestants must meet at Carver Community Center at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 for an informational meeting.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.