Carver Community Center Chili Cook-Off set for Jan. 14; Friday deadline for entries

Chili chefs from around the area are invited to test their skills at the Carver Community Center's 2nd annual Chili Cook-Off scheduled for 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, in the center’s meeting area.

Recreation Leader Derwin Perry said the deadline for entering the competition has been extended to Friday.

