Carver Community Center Chili Cook-Off set for Jan. 14; Friday deadline for entries

Chili chefs from around the area are invited to test their skills at the Carver Community Center's 2nd annual Chili Cook-Off scheduled for 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, in the center’s meeting area.
Recreation Leader Derwin Perry said the deadline for entering the competition has been extended to Friday.
The cost to sample all of the chilis is $2. A bowl of chili can be purchased for $5.
Mayor Jack Draper, City Manager Steven Folks and council member Demetric Roberts will serve as judges for the competition.
“All of the proceeds will go towards programs we have here at the center,” Perry said. “Half of the cost of a bowl purchase will come back to the center, but most of them usually donate the entire amount back to the center.”
Those funds help the center to provide items such as summer programs, basketballs, study classes, after school snacks and “having good fun things for our kids to do.”
“This is also an opportunity for everyone to meet and greet these city officials,” Perry said. “You can share your concerns or just say hello. We are a city where fellowship is the main thing.”
If you would like to be a chili contestant, contact Perry at (256) 231-7630.
