Anniston police closed the westbound lane of Henry Road Thursday afternoon after an SUV overturned on the side of the road.
Cpl. Adam Sorrell said a man was driving his 1998 Toyota Highlander west on Henry Road when he lost control of his car and swerved onto the side of the road. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in a front yard just west of Crestview Road, which intersects Henry Road.
Another officer said no one was killed or injured in the wreck. As of 3:45 p.m., the westbound lane was still blocked.