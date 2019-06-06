Henry Road crash

First responders work the scene where a Toyota Highlander left Henry Road and took out a caution-light pole before landing on its side in someone's yard Thursday.

 (Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

Anniston police closed the westbound lane of Henry Road Thursday afternoon after an SUV overturned on the side of the road.

Cpl. Adam Sorrell said a man was driving his 1998 Toyota Highlander west on Henry Road when he lost control of his car and swerved onto the side of the road. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in a front yard just west of Crestview Road, which intersects Henry Road.

Another officer said no one was killed or injured in the wreck. As of 3:45 p.m., the westbound lane was still blocked.

Contact Staff Writer Amalia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...