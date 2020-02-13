You are the owner of this article.
Car crashes on Greenbrier Dear Road

Greenbrier wreck

Anniston Police work a wreck after a car landed beyond the guard rail heading west on Greenbrier Dear Road in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Anniston police were working Thursday afternoon to clear the scene of a car crash at the corner of Greenbrier Dear Road and Sleeping Giant Road.

Sgt. Michael Webb said police responded to the wreck, which involved one vehicle, around 1:15 p.m.

At around 2:30 p.m., police had closed one lane and a crew was loading a silver sedan onto a tow truck.

There were tire tracks on the road, and it appeared that the car had left the road and landed beyond a guard rail.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

