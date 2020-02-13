Car crashes on Greenbrier Dear Road

Anniston police were working Thursday afternoon to clear the scene of a car crash at the corner of Greenbrier Dear Road and Sleeping Giant Road.
Sgt. Michael Webb said police responded to the wreck, which involved one vehicle, around 1:15 p.m.
At around 2:30 p.m., police had closed one lane and a crew was loading a silver sedan onto a tow truck.
There were tire tracks on the road, and it appeared that the car had left the road and landed beyond a guard rail.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.