Car burns in apparent crash on Alabama 21 in northern Anniston

A charred white sedan sat in a ditch beside Alabama 21 just north of Fort McClellan’s entrance this morning.
Attempts to reach Anniston police for more details were unsuccessful.
Crews were working this morning on a power line and pole near the car, on the west side of the highway, roughly half a mile north of the National Guard training center’s Galloway Gate.
Around 10:30 red and yellow wires appeared to be dangling from the power line and an Anniston police car was parked nearby.
Alabama Power spokesman Ike Pigott said the car drove off the road late Wednesday night and hit a power pole, dislodging it.
Because the car caught fire, Pigott said, it couldn’t be moved until the blaze died out.
After that, he said, crews had difficulties because the ground was so muddy.
Pigott said around 11 a.m. crews were working to install a new pole and planned to be done by 1 p.m.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said there had been no fatalities within the past few days.