Capital projects announced for downtown Anniston and beyond

“You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
That old song lyric could well have applied to a presentation Anniston City Manager Steven Folks made Tuesday evening when the location of Anniston’s next City Hall was announced.
Folks’ array of posters displaying architectural renderings, plans and photographs to Anniston City Council members made it clear that a new chapter in Anniston history will commence in the coming months, as the city develops not just new municipal headquarters in the old courthouse at 12th and Noble, but also an open-air market, a health clinic and assorted utility projects.
Folks, a former Army drill sergeant, commanded the meeting against the backdrop of illustrations and posters.
“These are not pipe dream projects, these are not things that’s not going to happen, these are things that we already got consultants in place, we already have architects in place, these things that you see here are going to start this year, these are things here that people are going to see,” Folks said.
Folks said the projects have been vetted by the council and will be great for the city economically and will improve the quality of life for local residents.
Dr. David Satcher & St. Michael’s Health Clinic And Community Learning Center
The city of Anniston, Regional Medical Center and St. Michael’s Church have partnered to create the Dr. David Satcher & St. Michael’s Health Clinic and Community Learning Center, to be located on Mulberry Avenue in the Glen Addie community.
The clinic will be open five days a week and will offer free medical care.
The current St. Michael’s clinic, which opens only three days a week, is outgrowing its present location, said Nanette Mudiam, the executive director of the St. Michael’s Clinic who spoke at the work session.
“We’re really looking forward to the collaboration,” Mudiam said.
Regional Medical Center CEO Louis Bass said at the work session that RMC is pleased to be a part of the new clinic.
“We’re really blessed to be able to work with her and the city, we’re very excited, I can’t wait for it to open,” Bass said.
City market
The city plans to establish an open-air city market at the site of the former Anniston Auto Parts building on West 11th Street. The original facade of the old auto parts store will be incorporated in the design of the market.
Folks said the location will be a permanent home for the annual downtown farmers market and will feature plenty of space for events such as tree giveaways, yard sales, green spaces for outdoor lunches and a community garden.
“So many opportunities,” Folks said.
Besides over 14,000 square feet of open space, the market will boast 2,700 square feet of space to house the offices of Main Street Anniston. The outdoor space will be defined by steel framing and given a measure of shelter via a cloth canopies.
The repurposing of the old auto parts store will be paid for by city bonds. No particular completion date has been set for the market, although it’s understood to be something that will come about in the next 12 months or so.
Expansion of the Anniston Regional Fire Training Center
The Anniston Regional Fire Training Center on McClellan Boulevard will undergo renovations that will create a 50-person classroom, office space and a large meeting room.
Anniston fire Chief Jeff Waldrep said the added space will enhance the mission of the training center.
“It’s going to be a great resource not only for firefighters but we’re going to expand the role that we’re doing into building officials, building inspector classes and code enforcement classes,” Waldrep said.
Noting that firefighters are required to take a certain number of classes per year, known as continuing education units, Waldrep said the expanded facility will aid in that mission.
“There’s really nowhere on this side of the state to get those CEU’s, so now there will be,” he said.
Waldrep said the extra learning spaces will enable classes for the public including CPR classes along with expanding the classes for high school seniors.
Other capital projects include:
- Resurfacing a hill on McDaniel Avenue to provide better traction for motorists.
- Drainage improvements in Golden Springs and west Anniston, to be paid with Rescue Act funds.
- New water line for West 14th street. That work is currently ongoing by the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board.
- A new road for BAE Systems at its facility in Golden Springs, to accommodate expansion at that business. The city has set support aside and is awaiting guidance from the city council and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council on the most effective way to support BAE with the access road.
- A new park at 11th Street and Noble, currently a small parking lot. It will feature a pavilion, a stage and seating that will be paid for with Rescue Act funds. Construction of the park is expected to begin between May and October.
- Chief Ladiga Trail extension completion, which awaits contract approval from the Alabama Department of Transportation. After the trail is extended, it’s expected to attract cyclists from Georgia and beyond into the heart of the newly busy downtown.
- New security cameras for downtown Anniston.
- Improvements at the Anniston Museum of Natural History that will include the Force Factory, a redesigned hands-on discovery exhibit. Funding will come from donations and the city’s general fund.
- Replacement of the electric sign at the Museum complex.
After Folks concluded his presentation, Councilwoman Millie Harris thanked Folks for his work.
“I’ve never seen so much presented in one meeting, this would be what some councils would have done in four years or maybe eight years,” Harris said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said the availability of the Rescue Act funds coupled with a general obligation bond will have a massive effect upon the community.
“It’s really exciting to be a part of it,” Jenkins said.