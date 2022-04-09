Candidates find a crowd at Noble Street Festival

On Saturday, tufts of cotton candy and errant balloons went gusting through the stiff winds in downtown Anniston at the annual Noble Street Festival and Sunny King Criterium. Regardless of the lost hats and flying hair, candidates running in the May 24 primary election greeted hundreds of festival goers.
Sylacauga resident Doug Bell, a potential candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Alabama’s Third District, was seeking the final thousand or so signatures he needed to be eligible to run.
He is married to Sarah Bell. Together, the couple has seven children, which relates to Bell’s motivation for running for political office. He is concerned about his children’s future.
“I want to preserve our nation and allow my kids to have the same advantages we’ve had,” he said.
His two oldest children, Audrey and Kaitlyn are helping him in his “sunrise to sunset” travels to challenge Rep. Mike Rogers. Audrey worked at Bell’s booth at Noble Fest.
Bell said he was an educator for six years, owned his own business for 18 years and is delivering pizzas at night to have time to campaign.
Eva Turner of Heflin was campaigning for Anniston resident Gayla Blanton who is running for State House of Representatives District 40. Along with her was a family from Jacksonville, James and Jeannie Haynes and their son Caden.
“We know Gayla through church,” Turner said. “I have been in Bible study for the last 12 months with her, and I know her heart. She had been praying so hard for the country after she saw a shift in things.”
Blanton is a teacher in Calhoun County. Turner said Blanton is concerned about all children and their future. Blanton’s faith led her to enter the fray as a candidate.
“Once she said yes to God,” Turner said, “she said she now sleeps better because she is doing the right things.”
All three candidates who are running in the Republican primary for the state senate, District 12 were present for Noble Fest.
Keith Kelly, who owns a real estate company in Anniston, said his campaign is going well.
“I get good remarks from the community,” he said. “People seem to be more in tune and want to know more about where candidates stand. Today was a big activity with a big economic impact for our county and the city of Anniston. Several candidates were looking for votes, but what we need is support for the local economy.”
Kelly said he was glad to see so many small businesses represented at Noble Fest.
“These are the people who may become the next Walmart, or they may remain a small business. However, these are the ones who support our schools and help when we have major disasters,” he said.
Wayne Willis, also a candidate for District 12, is a retired Anniston police officer and the mayor of Weaver. He ran for the same office during the last election.
“This campaign has picked up where that one left off,” he said. ‘The momentum is going faster than I can keep up with, which is a good thing.”
Willis said he had been at the “Shooting with the Sheriff” event earlier in the day.
“I have had a lot of support during my campaign,” he said. “Mine is a grass-roots campaign. I am doing it all, which takes a lot of leg work.”
Willis had earlier attended a health fair in Piedmont, in addition to the other two events.
“The polls show me ahead and I can’t let up,” he said. “I have a large amount of support from the community.”
Wendy Draper had lots of red, white and blue colors that drew attention to her booth at Noble Fest. In mid-afternoon, some of her volunteers were loading up election memorabilia to take to events in Talladega later in the day.
“I’ll be headed there to visit the good people in Talladega later,” Draper said. “That is after my five-year-old daughter takes part in the bike race here.”
Draper, who is a real estate agent, is appreciative of the support from family members, church friends, current friends, new friends and an active volunteer team.
“I got encouragement from the community to do this from the beginning of my campaign,” she said. “There are so many good, conservative Republicans who have joined me to spread my platform.”